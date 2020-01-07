Japan has just issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn

Loading...

The Carlos Ghosn drama takes a different turn, Aston Martin isn’t that hot, and China may not be the bailout that GM has been waiting for. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for January 7, 2020.

1st gear: Well, that is definitely a move

Less than a week after ex-Nissan CEO and chairman Carlos Ghosn’s truly bizarre escape from Japan, the Japanese government is making a lot of noise about still bringing him to justice. That might be a little difficult considering that Ghosn is currently in Lebanon, a country that generally does not extradite its citizens, but I am sure that it is an absolutely 100% independent move, Ghosn’s wife, Carole Ghosn, Reuters reports that an arrest warrant has now been issued against her:

The Tokyo prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carole on Tuesday for allegedly testifying when officials searched for ways to bring the head of the volatile auto industry to court for financial misconduct.

The perjury warrant accuses Carole Ghosn of falsely claiming that she did not know or have known people related to a company that had received payments from Nissan Motor, and part of it was owned by a company from Ghosn.

In the hope of exerting pressure to look for family members, prosecutors who don’t have many options to get Carlos to return seem like a point of contact. That said, it feels a bit manipulative.

The Financial Times also points out that this could all have to do with Carlos’ plans to speak publicly for the first time since the first allegations of financial misdeeds at Nissan:

In a shuddering move by the Japanese government, Ghosn told a US television interviewer Wednesday that he would provide “factual evidence” and reveal the names of Nissan managers and Japanese government officials who he alleged had planned a coup that got him down.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Ghosn and his family in Beirut pointed out that Mr. Ghosn’s fourth arrest took place in Japan last April after he announced he would hold a press conference. The day before he was “to speak freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn,” the spokeswoman said.

“Nine months ago, Carole Ghosn voluntarily returned to Japan to respond to prosecutors and was able to proceed without charge,” the spokeswoman said. “The issue of this warrant is pitiful.”

The FT pointed out that Japan may not be lucky enough to get Carlos, but Carole is an American citizen and the United States has an extradition agreement with Japan.

2nd gear: Aston has a “very disappointing year”

While the only people in the world are getting richer, it is the people who are already rich that is not exactly a gold mine for Aston Martin. Here is Reuters:

It has blamed the weak UK and European markets and dampened demand for its Vantage model. On Tuesday, these conditions continued until December, leading to a 7% drop in wholesale volume for 2019.

“From a retail perspective, 2019 was a very disappointing year,” said CEO Andy Palmer when the company’s shares plummeted up to 16%.

While Aston put money into a new plant in 2019 to build its first Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), some car manufacturers entered the extremely lucrative market, including competitors Rolls-Royce (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Bentley is one step ahead.

Much of the sales advantage for Bentley and Rolls seems to lie in the fact that they’re pushing colorful SUVs out the door, and Aston Martin isn’t, but Aston is trying to fix this once the DBX rolls off the door line this year.

All power to Bristol, a British car company that doesn’t care about car manufacturing and doesn’t care whether it has an SUV or not. Is Bristol still a thing?

3rd gear: Sales are declining overall

While automobile sales in the U.S. are still over 17 million for the fifth year in a row, signs of a slowdown can be seen, according to Automotive News:

Ford Motor Co. reported 2019 sales results three days after the competition. Deliveries for the fourth quarter decreased 1.3 percent to 601,862.

However, these numbers were enough to push the industry above the 17 million mark for the fifth consecutive year, despite a 1.2 percent decline overall.

AN’s assessment is probably more optimistic than I would have dared to, given that auto sales have been supported by predatory lending practices for some time and such a business model is unsustainable. Not to mention that most of the US economy has been essentially flat for some time (think of the motto: the stock market is not the economy!), And that’s not exactly conducive to buying a car. In addition, automakers have cut smaller and cheaper cars from their ranks, hoping to tempt customers to buy inflated SUVs with their high profit margins.

Does anyone else smell of smoke?

4th gear: General Motors has dropped 15 percent in China

If the American economy is not that hot, what about the second largest world economy in China? General Motors says there was a steep dive there too. Here is Bloomberg:

General Motors Co. warned that pressure on its China business will continue this year as the world’s largest automotive market continues to plunge, compounded by a weak economy and the trade war with the United States.

According to a statement on Tuesday, GM and its partners sold 3.09 million vehicles in China in 2019. This is a 15% decrease for a company that was once the leading foreign automaker in China.

“We expect the market downturn to continue in 2020 and expect continued headwinds in our China business,” said Matt Tsien, director of GM’s China business in Shanghai, in the statement.

Welp.

5th gear: Daimler owners are mad at Dieselgate

After Dieselgate, it quickly turned out that it wasn’t just Volkswagen who cheated the emission tests, but was damn close to everyone. Now the Daimler shareholders are crazy about the whole thing, because they finally took a bath, says the FT:

More than 200 institutional investors are claiming damages of EUR 900 million from Daimler. The Mercedes-Benz owner did not disclose the use of diesel emission cheat devices.

Lawyers in Germany claim that shareholders such as banks and pension funds have reduced shares worth more than 90 euros per share to around 60 euros in 2018 after the regulatory authorities accused the car maker of installing illegal software in their vehicles.

At a court in Stuttgart, Daimler is accused of violating its capital market obligations by not mentioning the presence of the devices in its financial reports or in ad hoc notices.

In summary, companies are legally required to disclose to their shareholders information that may affect the share price, particularly information that may affect the share price. Since Daimler did not say everyone: “Hey, we are making crimes here!”, The shareholders are of the opinion that they have a right to lodge a complaint. I know it can seem like semantics, but don’t start with what legal reasons for a lawsuit are or not. Just know that many Daimler shareholders currently believe that this is the best way to achieve what they want.

Of course, you could have avoided all of this if you hadn’t committed any crimes, but I’m clearly not a genius for executives in the automotive industry.

Reverse: And lo and behold, the great grandfather of the Silverado was born

The first Chevrolet trucks were put up for sale. Chevy introduced two four-cylinder models for the 1918 model year, both bonnet-chassis designs were only equipped with sheet metal on the front.

