Japan executes the first foreigner in a decade for a 2003 family murder – National

Japan executed its first foreigner in 10 years on Thursday, a Chinese man convicted in 2003 of murdering and robbing a family of four.

40-year-old Wei Wei was hanged in a detention center in Fukuoka on Thursday, where he has been on death row for more than 16 years, Justice Minister Masako Mori said.

Wei was convicted of robbing and killing a clothing store owner and his wife and two children at their Fukuoka home. He and two Chinese accomplices threw the bodies into the ocean after being weighted, Mori said at a press conference.

Japan upheld the death penalty despite growing international criticism.

Mori said she signed the execution order after careful consideration, taking into account the international anti-execution movement. She said Japan was a law-abiding country and the execution was based on its criminal justice system.

"It was an extremely cold-blooded and cruel case in which (Wei) killed four innocent members of a happy family," she said.

Wei's two accomplices were brought to justice in China, where one was sentenced to death and the other sentenced to life imprisonment, according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Amnesty International said the execution showed Japan's "shocking lack of respect for the right to life."

"The country has shown that it is lagging far behind most of its colleagues," said Arnold Fang, an East Asian researcher with the group, in a statement. He found that more than 100 other countries have abolished the death penalty.

Japan and the United States are the only two countries in the group of seven advanced nations that retain the death penalty. A Japanese government survey found that an overwhelming majority of the public endorsed executions.

According to the Department of Justice, 112 people are on death row in Japan, including 84 people who are trying to go to trial again.

In Japan, executions are carried out in the strictest secrecy, and prisoners are not informed of their fate until the morning they are hanged. Japan has started disclosing the names of the executed and some details of their crimes since 2007, but disclosure is still limited.

Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, his government has executed 39 people. Last year, Japan hanged 15 people, including the guru of the Aum Shinrikyo cult and 12 former followers who were convicted in a fatal subway gasification in Tokyo.

Some lawmakers, including ruling party members who oppose executions, have recently launched a group to promote public debate on the death penalty.

