Jap Ontario Wellbeing Unit experiences to start with COVID-19 situation at LTC residence

The initially scenario of COVID-19 at a extended-term care facility in the Japanese Ontario Well being Device was documented Thursday.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, main govt and healthcare officer of wellness for the EOHU, stated a staff members member of the Pinecrest Nursing Dwelling in Plantagenet was in self-isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

None of the facility’s 59 inhabitants had analyzed constructive, Roumeliotis mentioned. Of 61 total personnel users, 58 had presently been tested and the other tests would quickly be accomplished, he extra in the course of an on the internet media briefing.

Roumeliotis said the overall number of documented scenarios in the unit, which governs wellbeing care in the easternmost portion of Ontario, experienced greater to 75 as of Thursday. That provided 45 conditions in the United Counties of Prescott-Russell, 16 in the United Counties of Stormont, Russell and Glengarry and 14 in the metropolis of Cornwall.

Of individuals totals, just one case in Prescott-Russell and a few in Cornwall have been new due to the fact the former working day.

Two of the 75 sufferers had been in intensive treatment units, Roumeliotis mentioned. The overall health device had not but recorded a death attributable to COVID-19, and 36 scenarios ended up regarded fixed.