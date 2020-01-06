Loading...

The January security patch will be rolled out this morning with a number of Pixel functional updates. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL fixes cover the new Google Assistant and color shift at lower brightness, while the smooth display now supports WeChat.

Pixel 4-specific fixes in the January update start with the new Google Assistant that now works well with the flashlight change. At the front of the screen there is a solution for color shift at lower brightness, while the 90Hz panel now supports the popular Chinese messaging app. We previously discovered WeChat support for smooth screens in November.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL improve the audio quality of the call speakers, while the Pixel 2 and 2 XL benefit from Wi-Fi connection solutions. There are also improvements for audio in video recording for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

All four currently supported generation of Pixel phones will receive a “solution for displaying notifications in the user interface,” while resolving a problem with devices that crash during startup on Android 10. Finally, there is a “solution for WiFi crash on certain corporate APs” and “different stability solutions”.

