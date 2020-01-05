January is the heaviest month for Utah Jazz road games. Here's why it's not a bad thing

Loading...

ORLANDO – The 23-12 Utah Jazz will complete their first road trip of 2020 Monday night in New Orleans against the Pelicans, but the end of this three-game journey will be far from the team’s last night away from home this month.

January is the busiest road month of the season for Jazz with only six home games out of 15 games during the month.

For a team with new players, the road may be the best place to go. There is really no chance of getting away from each other during a road trip. There are flights and dinners and bus routes and hanging out in everyone’s rooms.

Players learn that their teammates live outside of basketball and this creates stronger ties and these ties can translate into generosity on the field.

“We can hang out and talk about life, everything, not just basketball,” said Bojan Bogdanovic on Saturday. “For a new team, new players, it’s better to be on the road.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFNh7WnMT_w [/ integrated]

The Jazz played eight away games in November and that is something Donovan Mitchell found very useful after an off-season of composition changes. The new guys were able to find a certain level of comfort with their teammates from the start and get into the rhythm of time management.

“It allows us to understand how to approach it and how to recover, how to treat our body, how to be mentally ready, and obviously the time zones are different and all that, so the sleep schedule is different,” he said. he declares.

Having already established these schedules and these habits, the addition of Jordan Clarkson is timely. Hitting the road with a team that has found a groove allows him to easily find his place in everything.

On the field, Clarkson will not have to face Jazz trying to learn where he likes to run or where he likes to catch the ball while trying to learn the same thing from five other players. It’s just a person who has to be withdrawn.

“Getting to know where a person likes to play with the ball, which side of the floor they like to run is playing takes time,” said Mitchell, noting that he has already learned a lot about Clarkson’s game.

There are pros and cons to being on the road in the NBA and the challenges are not always mutually exclusive.

The things Mitchell mentioned, recovery and sleep schedules, as well as preparing for competition, can all be grueling and extremely difficult on the road, but they can also be events that ultimately bring a team together.

“The road presents a unique set of challenges,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder. “Our goal on the road has been to use it to improve.”

The Jazz will return home for two games on January 8 and 10 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena against the Knicks and the Hornets, respectively, before setting out on their second trip of three games of the month in which they will face the Wizards and Nets before shutting things down again in New Orleans.