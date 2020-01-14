January democratic debate: 7 takeaways from Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg

Democratic debates returned Tuesday evening with six candidates fighting on stage for the right to be the party’s candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

The debate lasted two hours. Candidates – including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; businessman Tom Steyer, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and former vice president Joe Biden – have covered a number of topics, from foreign policy to health care to the recall trial President Donald Trump.

Take away food

1. The debate was boring: Six candidates alleviated the drama of the day. Democratic debates once had 22 candidates spread over two nights. One night with six speakers speaking to a deadly crowd did not arouse excitement.

Warren and Sanders have concocted drama over whether a woman could win an election. Otherwise, the debate did not have much to ignite the excitement.

Steyer continued to look directly into the camera. It was a strange moment from the viewer’s point of view. But it did bring some entertainment to the debate.

Tom Steyer says that the climate must be part of any trade agreement: “I cannot allow this country to embark on the path of destroying the climate. Everyone in the generation (of my children) knows this. Frankly, Mayor Buttigieg, you are their generation. I think you would be more up. ”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/WHM8yeApoG

– CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2020

2. Foreign policy dominated the day: The first hour of the debate was devoted to foreign policy. The debate began with questions about Iran and the war in Iraq, which Biden and Sanders have constantly debated.

The debate has slowly shifted to trade and interactions with foreign leaders. Foreign policy buffs would have loved the opening hour of the debate. Those looking for a way to dismiss foreign policy discussions would have had a more difficult start.

3. Buttigieg has made its mark: Buttigieg dominated the early moments of the debate, which focused on foreign policy and war.

He spoke of his personal experiences as a military veteran in the war in Afghanistan. He never served in Congress or Washington, D.C., but he promoted his battlefield experience as reason enough to pass a foreign policy judgment.

Buttigieg took advantage of the small stage of the debate, accumulating enough speaking time to pass his points and appear as a favorite.

Pete Buttigieg: “I’m ready to take on Donald Trump because when he brings up the tough subject and the heartbeat, he will have to stand next to an American War veteran and explain how he claimed bone spurs made him ineligible to serve. ” pic.twitter.com/NpzdbdcfKH

– Axios (@axios) January 15, 2020

3. Steyer seemed out of place: Steyer has earned his right to be on the scene of the debate. We cannot ignore the fact that he sounded high enough and received enough donor dollars to appear on stage.

Yet he stood out from the crowd – and not in a good way. His role as a businessman compared to a politician or legislator made him appear less experienced than the other candidates.

Steyer did not stand out as much as he did when other candidates with business backgrounds – Andrew Yang, Marianna Williamson and others – appeared there. Alone? It has not had much positive impact. Many times it was difficult to remember that he had been there at all.

No diversity: The six candidates on stage were white. Several of the various candidates – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, California Senator Kamala Harris and former secretary Julian Castro – have dropped out of the race. Andrew Yang did not qualify.

The debate also did not include many questions about race or ethnicity.

Buttigieg answered a question about why he doesn’t have a strong membership in the black community. It was the closest discussion we had on diversity.

No clear winner: It is difficult to choose who “won” the debate on Tuesday evening. No one stood out from the rest. Voters and critics know these candidates well today.

It is unlikely that candidates will present anything new so close to Iowa caucuses.

No candidate had a slip or negative viral moment. You could say that the viewers left the debate feeling like they did, which is a welcome conclusion for the candidates.

The end of the era: The next debate will take place on February 7, four days before the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will also be four days after the Iowa caucuses.