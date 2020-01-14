January democratic debate: 21 quotes from Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden and more

Six main candidates of the Democratic Party clashed Tuesday night on stage for the Democratic debate. The candidates discussed foreign policy, health care and many other topics before the presidential election.

The candidates had a relatively quiet night with few viral moments. We have put together a lot of quotes all night to help you catch up on what happened overnight.

Former Vice President Joe Biden



“It was a mistake and I admit it but … the man who also argued against this war, Barack Obama, chose me to be his vice president, and once we were elected president and vice -president, he turned to me and asked me to end this war. “

Sure Kim Jong Un : “We gave him everything he wanted: legitimacy.”

: “We gave him everything he wanted: legitimacy.” “We better understand how we start to write the rules of the road, not China.”

“It doesn’t matter if he pursues me or not. I must be in a position where I think of the American people. I can’t blame myself. I must be able not only to fight but also to heal. ”

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Saturday January 11, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg



“The president is actually sending more. The very president who said he was going to end the endless wars. … Whenever I see this happen, I think of the day of our expedition. “

“Our security depends on the guarantee that Iran will not become nuclear. … We must be moving towards less, not more nuclear danger. “

“I am ready to face this president economically because I am the exact type of the Midwest industrial community to which he claims to speak and has proven that he turns his back.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar



“Time and time again, you see this president has put his own interest, his private interest, before our country.”

“What I don’t agree with is his position on health care. This debate is not real. … More than two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate are not on the bill that you and Senator Warren are on. “

“This president treats people like poker chips at one of his bankrupt casinos as he adds to our debt.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders



On the war in Iraq: “Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney, George Bush and Rumsfeld had to say. I thought they were lying. I did not believe them for a moment. … Joe saw it differently. “

“Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney, George Bush and Rumsfeld had to say. I thought they were lying. I did not believe them for a moment. … Joe saw it differently. “ “The two major foreign policy disasters in our lifetime were the Vietnam War and the Iraq War. These two wars were based on lies. … Right now, what I fear most is that we have a president who is lying again. “

“Right now, what I fear most is that we have a president who is lying again and who could lead us into a war even worse than the war in Iraq.”

Billionaire Tom steyer



“Obviously, Mr. Trump has no strategy.”

“There is a huge climate problem in Australia which also requires the same type of values-based coalition building that we should actually use in the Middle East.”

“I have four children between the ages of 26 and 31. I cannot allow this country to embark on the path of climate destruction. Everyone in his generation knows this. “

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.



“We must stop asking our soldiers to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily. Keeping our combat troops there doesn’t help. “

“We have gone around the corner so many times that we are going around in circles in these areas.”

“We have farmers here in Iowa who are suffering. … This new trade agreement is a modest improvement. This will relieve somewhat. … I believe that we accept this relief and that we get up the next day and fight for a better agreement. “

“In the 1960s, people asked if a Catholic could win. In 2008, people asked if an African American could win. In both cases, the Democratic Party intervened and said yes – supported its candidate and we changed America. This is who we are. “

“The drug industry has figured out how to manipulate this industry to keep raising prices. … let’s give them a little competition. ”

Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., From left, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., On stage, Tuesday January 14, 2020, during a Democratic Presidential primary debate organized by CNN and the Des Moines registry in Des Moines, Iowa. AP