January 2 Art and entertainment Source: Always something to celebrate

Chef Giovanni Rodríguez, sixth from the left, and executive pastry chef Karl Fong, fourth from the left, pose with their staff and customers at the urban counter, 1339 Springs Road in Vallejo. Rodriguez graduated from the California Culinary Academy, while Fong was a finalist in the Food Baking Season 5 Halloween Baking Championship. (Courtesy photo)

Eleni Kounalakis, the first woman elected vice governor of California, fourth from the right, posed with members of Public Affairs of the Pacific Islands of Asia and America before delivering the keynote address at the successful Gala and Lamplighter Awards of the Touro University of California . (Courtesy photo)

Danny Click is one of the artists on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the Empress Theater in a fundraiser for Don Bassey. (Courtesy photo – Stuart Sharpe)

100 CLUB CHRISTMAS

The 100 counties of the Club of Solano and Yolo organized their annual Christmas party on December 14 at Fairfield Chevrolet. The event was attended by Earl’s BBQ of Vallejo, with soft drinks by Vezer Winery and True Symmetry Brewing. The draw for the Dream Chevy Truck raffle was held together with the Christmas party and the winner of our Dream Chevy Truck raffle was Patrick Scanlan.

Club 100 of Solano and Yolo counties, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, was formed to support the families of fallen heroes of Solano and Yolo counties. It also provides crisis intervention and peer support services through an affiliation with local law enforcement agencies and community groups. For more information about our organization or to donate for this cause, visit www.100clubsyc.org/ or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/100clubsyc/

FINANCIAL EDUCATION

Travis Credit Union and John F. Kennedy Library in Vallejo offer "Financial Education Seminars" in 2020 at JFK's Joseph Room, which include: January 22, Prepare a basic budget; February 10, Organization of financial records; March 25, all about credit; April 22, Prevention and protection against identity theft; September 23, How to manage debt so that it does not manage it for you; October 21, Cash for College Workshop; November 18, Breezing Through the Holidays.l

All seminars are open to the public and no prior registration is required. The seminars are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.