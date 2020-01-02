January 2 Art and entertainment Source: Activities – The Reporter

Loading...

January 11: The island of Bangkok, Vallejo, presents Syria T. Berry.

January 11: The Fairfield Artisan Winery presents HELIOS.

January 11: Sticky Rice Bistro in Fairfield introduces Emile Vinet.

12th of January: Vallejo Jazz Society presents Kurt Ribak Quintet with Sheilani Alix, Empresstheatre.org.

January 14: Wednesday Night Live in the Lounge with Greg Rahn Trio, Empress Theater, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo, businessstheatre.org.

January 16: Empress Film Club presents "Pavarotti", 7:30 p.m., businessstheatre.org.

January 11: The island of Bangkok, Vallejo, presents the Yuppie Liberation Front.

January 18: Sticky Rice Bistro in Fairfield presents Joyce Grant.

January 11: Seven Artisans Winery Fairfield presents Katz Pub.

January 23: The Danse Macbre Ball, Empress Theater, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo, $ 10. Music will include Post-Punk, Industrial and Darkwave by Owen Owington Owensford. businessstheater.org.

January 24: Golden Bough in concert, Stone Hall, Historical Museum of Benicia.

January 25: D.W. Edwards & Friends, Tony Saunders and Vernon Black, Empress Theater, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo, Empresstheater.org.

January 25: Sticky Rice Bistro in Fairfield presents Yuppie Liberation Front.

January 11: Seven Artisans Winery Fairfield presents Garageland Rodeo.

January 25: The island of Bangkok, Vallejo, presents the Ron Park.

26 of January: LeAnn Rimes, Theater of Performing Arts of Vacaville, 1010 Ulatis Ave., Vacaville. vpat.net

February 1st: The Vallejo Veterans Council of Veterans organizes their annual crab meal, 7 p.m., pasta, salad and garlic bread, 420 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo Veterans Memorial Building. Advance only, $ 50. Call Dennis, (707) 315-0765, or Bill, (707) 315-6090. .

February 14th: "Valentine's Day on Broadway … Street" with Megan & The Heartbeats, 8 p.m., Bay Area Stage Theater, 515 Broadway St., Vallejo. Advance $ 15 / At the door $ 20, bayareastage.org.