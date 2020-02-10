Janelle Monae wore a sparkling cap on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Janelle Monae did not hold back this year with her look for the 2020 Oscars!

The actress wore a stunning silver Ralph Lauren creation with long sleeves, an A-line shape and embroidered crystals everywhere. The dress also had a beautiful keyhole cutout that was visible when Monae posed backwards.

Monae is not there to play it safe when it comes to fashion, which was certainly the case this year with its appearance due to the dramatic hood detail on the dress. The cap contained more than 600 hours of hand embroidery and included more than 168,000 Swarovski crystals in the design. This makes the hood absolutely the most glamorous we have ever seen.

She covered the look with a red lip, a sparkling choker and diamond rings that further enhanced the glitter and glamor of this red carpet look.

View the dramatic sparkling hood of Monae below: