Janelle Monae shouted Oscars So White in her musical opening

Janelle Monae set a bold tone for the 92nd Academy Awards with a jazzy opening song that emphasized forgotten films, female directors and #OscarsSoWhite.

She started her musical editing with a tribute to Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, dressed in the iconic vest of the deceased TV presenter, sang “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” for stars in the front row, including Tom Hanks, who has been nominated for playing Fred Rogers in A beautiful day in the neighbourhood.

Billy Porter then joined Monae on stage in costume like Elton John to sing ‘I’m Still Standing’ and dancers dressed as characters from Us, Midsommar, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Dolemite is My Name, all of whom are disputed were for Best Image Recognition at the Oscars.

Although a dancer had a Joker costume, Monae made her message clear when she shouted “it’s time to come alive because the Oscars are so white” and expressed her support for female directors dressed as the May Queen of Midsommar.

The jazzy opening of Monae also had some audience participation with surprising guest vocals by Brie Larson, who played along with the music in a gamely way.

So in case someone was wondering if Janelle Monae, a black queer artist, would let the Oscars off the hook just because they opened her to the show … you have your answer.

Happy Black History Month, thanks to Janelle Monae.

