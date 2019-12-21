Jane Fonda, keep your loved ones close – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Steven Yeun, 36; Ray Romano, 62; Samuel L. Jackson, 71; Jane Fonda, 82.

Jane Fonda (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Happy birthday: consider what makes you happy and healthy, and start implementing plans that will lead you to a better future. Changes in the home that will bring you closer to your loved ones and eliminate stress and anxiety should be on your to-do list. Plan to spend more downtime with people who enjoy the same things as you. Their numbers are 3, 18, 24, 29, 32, 36, 44.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Assess your current situation. The year is coming to an end, and the pressure to make a lifestyle change that improves your emotional well-being is near. Take stock of recent years to consider your next move. Romance is presented. 3 star

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Refuse to let your emotions make you act irrationally. Review your options and you will discover that you have more options than you think. It is better to do it alone than to get involved in a joint effort. 3 star

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Celebrate and prepare for upcoming events. Getting in touch with someone you haven't seen for some time will help you set aside your pending personal matters. It is time to consider making a change that improves your perspective and future. 3 star

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Get out and have fun. Put your emotions on hold and your wallet in a safe place. Offering more quality time instead of spending a lot of cash on someone will be a much better option. 5 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Do not get into a fight with someone close to you. Set aside your emotions and direct your energy towards something that will occupy your mind and time. A lifestyle change should be oriented towards health, fitness and be the best. 2 stars

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): Go out and do something that benefits your community. A shopping spree will lead to some special purchases that will delight the little ones in your life. Make a change that pleases someone who loves you. 4 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): Take some time to spend time with a good friend. Short trips will be revealing about how others live. A change in the way you handle money will be necessary if you do not want to incur debts. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): make unique changes to your home that will inspire you to be more creative. It may be the holiday season, but prioritizing health and having a minimal attitude when it comes to indulgence will be the best for you. Abide by the rules. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): observe your daily routine and make an adjustment that will give you greater peace of mind and allow you to spend more time with your loved ones. The journey of life is what you do. Focus on joy, union and healthy life. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): Touch the base with someone who will not be able to see during the holiday season. It will give you a boost and lead to future travel plans. An emotional stimulus will occur due to an opportunity granted. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): a stressful situation will affect your health. Do not let the decisions others make interrupt your plans or your emotional well-being. Use the intellect, not the anger, to deal with any problem that arises. Personal growth is favored. Put it first. 2 stars

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): An opportunity to earn points at work or in your community will be available if you take additional steps to ensure that the work you do is spectacular. Keeping your promises will make a difference to someone you love. 5 stars

Birthday baby: you are sensitive, affectionate and attractive. You are firm and reliable.

