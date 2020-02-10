Jane Fonda is again wearing clothing to the Oscars 2020 following her promise to stop shopping

Jane Fonda is a woman of her word.

The Grace & Frankie star, 82, stated in November that she would stop shopping and refuse to buy new clothes as a small part of the fight against climate change, and that goes even for the Oscars 2020.

On Sunday, the actress-activist presented the prize for best photo to “Parasite” in a sparkling red dress with long sleeves by Elie Saab, which she originally wore in Cannes in 2014.

Although the dress may be familiar to Fonda fans, it had a new look; the actress wore a short gray wig instead of her usual blonde blonde hair.

Fonda was also on stage with the now infamous red coat that she said would be her last purchase ever and since then has often worn against climate protests – and to jail when she was arrested at the same protests.

As she protested on Capitol Hill on November 1, she told the crowd, “So when I talk to people about it,” we don’t really have to keep shopping. We should not look at shopping for our identity. We no longer need it, so I have to walk the walk. So I no longer buy clothes. “Since then, Fonda has worn many items again, including a black sequin suit, which she wore twice in a week.

She has so far held 15 “Fire Drill Friday” protests, the most recent on the Friday before the red carpet of Oscars 2020. She was accompanied by the winner of the best actor Joaquin Phoenix, who spoke extensively about climate change and animal rights during his speech on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

