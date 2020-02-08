Jane Fonda brings her climate activism and civil disobedience home in L.A.

LOS ANGELES – On Friday morning, a crowd of climate activists, indigenous rights groups, some stray Tom Steyer supporters, celebrities from Jane Fonda to Joaquin Phoenix to Norman Lear, and a man dressed as Kermit the frog on a hill outside of Los Angeles City Hall gathered. Days before the Oscars, the colorful crowd had come forward for Fire Drill Friday – the climate protest led by Jane Fonda and inspired by Greta Thunberg’s guideline to pretend “your house was on fire”.

Since October, Fonda has led protests every Friday in Washington, DC, invited speakers to talk about climate justice, civil disobedience, and be arrested with a range of activists and prominent colleagues – Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener and Sam Waterston , just to name a few. Fonda herself was arrested five times, one of them on the eve of her 82nd birthday and another landed her with a night in prison. Each exercise focused on a different aspect of the climate crisis, with experts conducting a live-streamed ‘Teach-In’ before the rally began. A common set of demands has brought together all the protests: protection of indigenous land, investments in communities affected by environmental racism, restoration of biodiversity, widespread implementation of sustainable agriculture and a Green New Deal.

But this month, Fonda packaged her DC protests and flew back to Los Angeles, where she plans to host Drills until the summer. The actress had come home for personal reasons – to photograph Grace and Frankie’s next season – but there were other factors behind her focus on California. “I’m excited not just because I’m home, but because I realized that this is the front lines of the climate crisis,” Fonda told the crowd in her opening speech. Like many who were present, the actress and activist all wore red in solidarity: a clear scarlet trench and a feathered fedora that resembled Robin Hood. “The forest fires and the long draft and … the terrible diseases – cancer and asthma and birth defects – suffered by the people who live in the shadow of the oil drilling. This is the fourth largest economy in the world. What happens here can literally have consequences for the rest of the country and the rest of the world. ”

Friday marked the first protest back in its home state, and the first with a more direct mission: ending the fossil fuel industry, especially in California. Fonda and Greenpeace had entered into a partnership with the Last Chance Alliance, a coalition of more than 700 national and national groups committed to ending fossil fuel extraction and establishing a 2500 buffer zone between drilling sites and residential areas. In her opening speech, the actress reminded the crowd that former government Jerry Brown, known for his support for renewable energy, had failed to confront the fossil fuel industry. She praised the current Gavin Newsom government for climate activism, but warned that he could fall into similar traps without pressure. “There are thousands of oil permits on the governor’s office for approval this year,” Fonda said. “He must not sign them.”

If Hollywood activism has in the past criticized superficial or navel gazing, this rally has taken a very different approach. Celebrities were plentiful – Phoenix, Lear, Catherine Keener, Rooney Mara, Kate Mara, Rosanna Arquette, Bonnie Wright, June Diane Raphael, Rainn Wilson, and Paul Scheer – but they weren’t the focus. Instead, Fonda hired her friends to introduce organizers and local activists. “Let’s face it, 99 percent of celebrities are idiots,” Rainn Wilson said from the stage, “including myself. But we’re here to honor the people on the ground who work from the base, the change makers in the system.”

Wilson introduced Cesar Aguirre, a community organization to the Central California Environmental Justice Network, which grew up in Kern County, an area that has consistently the worst air pollution in the United States. Aguirre, a bearded man in his twenties with an experienced speaking voice, explained to the crowd how his city was oriented. “We have been the target of contamination. We have been the target of pollution, “he said. “I call us” goals “because they don’t respect us. If they respected us, why would they place oil wells next to our houses, next to our schools? ”

After Aguirre, a man named Don Martin, a climate activist and resident of a South American neighborhood, polluted by a toxic waste site, took the microphone. “The message is simple,” said Martin. “SOS. When you are in trouble at sea, send an emergency signal: SOS – Save Our Ship. Well, I say SOS for us – Save Our Selves.” Martin went on to describe how he joined climate justice work after his wife and 8-year-old niece were diagnosed with chemical exposure-related cancer. His wife died of her disease. His niece is in remission. “I sat next to my wife on her deathbed, rattling her last breath,” Martin said. stand in the front line every day. I live within 300 feet of a 24-hour toxic waste disposal unit that blows into my window while I sleep. We have to save ourselves. They won’t keep it for us. ”

Later Joaquin Phoenix came on stage, chewing gum in RayBans and a black “Animal Equality” swimsuit. But while the crowd cheered, he focused on yet another organizer, a 17-year-old activist, who he introduced as “our future president:” Nalleli Cobo, who has been fighting in South LA since her 9th oil well. Cobo went to school 30-feet from a notorious LA oil well, known as the AllenCo drilling site. She grew up with constant nosebleeds, chronic asthma and heart palpitations that were so strong that she often had to be hospitalized. But Cobo, who fainted and protested like a preteen, told the crowd how her community closed AllenCo in 2013. “We put them in those seats and we can remove them just as easily.”

The local focus resonated with attendees, who, like everyone else, understand how far the state must go to achieve their stated climate goals. In the crowd that morning, Nithya Raman, a progressive candidate for the Los Angeles City Council, was the country’s most powerful city council, making progressive housing policy and environmental justice an important part of its platform. “There is a lack of urgency in the town hall when it comes to the climate,” Raman said. “Los Angeles plans to become CO2 neutral two decades after the UN climate deadline of 2030. That is not acceptable, especially when climate change first hits the most vulnerable.”

When the rally ended, Fonda and Lear led the crowd in a march through the center of LA to a tall building in the heart of the financial district. Protesters went to the lobby of the Paul Hastings Tower, home of Maverick Natural Resources, which operates a large number of oil and gas wells in Southern California and the Central Valley. Fonda, still involved in legal proceedings from previous arrests, could not participate in civil disobedience for 90 days. But while the actress looked from the outside, activists like Raman sat down in the lobby and started singing.

“I don’t know if anyone will be arrested,” Fonda said. “But civil disobedience must become the new standard … We have marched, we have petitioned, we have written, we have been lobbying – and they have not listened. But we have to get bigger and bigger and become an army that closes the government when needed. “

.