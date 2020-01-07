Jane Fonda advises climate activists who work for civil disobedience

Loading...

Jane Fonda has been arrested five times since she started fire drilling on Fridays. ICYMI, the actor of Grace and Frankie, has engaged in civilian disobedience in weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to request legislative action on the climate crisis. Inspired by youthful climate strikes, Fonda told Stephen Colbert that she felt she was “not doing enough”.

“Well, humanity is facing the greatest crisis we have ever faced, and there have been all these young students who have sacrificed a lot and worked so hard,” she explained to Washington DC, which is what prompted them to do so to travel and protest against the government inaction against climate change.

The late show host asked Fonda if the police had had enough of her. “Look, I’m white and I’m famous,” she replied. “What happens to me is different from being a person of color and not being famous.”

If you are wondering why Fonda and her famous friends are being arrested, she briefly summarizes the reasons why. “We don’t do civil disobedience first, but we petitioned and wrote, we marched and begged the government and they don’t listen,” she said. “We have used all levers of democracy and therefore we have to go one step further. That is why we commit civil disobedience and risk being arrested.”

Does she have any advice for other climate activists who practice civil disobedience and are at risk of being arrested? “You wear layers of clothing when it’s winter and you can spend the night in prison, you want a lot of layers so you can use them for pillows,” she said to Colbert. “All you need is a photo ID that is current and costs $ 50. If you don’t have $ 50, we’ll give it to you.”

