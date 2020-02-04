Jane Austen, actress makes PBS costume drama diversity | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It will just be another (expletive) girl,” she remembered thinking. “When I was reading it, I was like:” Wait a minute, there’s actually a lot going on. “I was really surprised at what character they were trying to create.”

Lambe is a historically credible figure, not a modern wish fulfillment for diversity, according to an expert in Austen and her time.

“Race relationships were real and very complex in 18th-century Britain,” said Devoney Looser, author of “The Making of Jane Austen” and professor at Arizona State University. There were an estimated 10,000 people of African or Afro-Caribbean origin in London when the 19th century was approaching, she said, about 1% of the city’s population of around 1 million.

Austen, who famously referred in letters to “the small piece (2 centimeters wide) of ivory” as her artistic canvas and “four or five families in a provincial village” are embedded focus, should not be viewed as uninformed or indifferent to the outside world , said Looser.

“This idea that she did not pay attention to history or politics is incorrect. I think she was very important in history and politics, “she said, which in Austen’s time would require an understanding of the anti-slavery movement. Two Austen works, “Mansfield Park” and “Emma”, call slavery, with one character defending another as “always preferring a friend for the abolition.”

Where Austen intended to take her incomplete novel, the task of developing it for “Sanditon” fell on screenwriter Andrew Davies, whose Austen adaptations included the 1995 mini-series “Pride and Prejudice”. The characters he inherited this time around were the briefly outlined Lambe, a young, biracial heiress from the West Indies – the center of the British slave trade that was part of her heritage.

“There were only two words used by Jane Austen to describe Miss Lambe,” cold “and” soft. “And I took” cold “very literally to mean that she found the climate very unpleasant,” Davies said. ” “Tender” is ambiguous. I took it as vulnerable, quick in seeing slights and prejudices with others, which she naturally thinks. “

She became a more energetic character in the hands of Davies. Georgiana Lambe and the central female character of the drama, Charlotte (Rose Williams), meet and bind each other as visitors to the coastal town of Sanditon. Charlotte’s love, Sidney (Theo James) is Lambe’s orphan in the series that is aired until February 23 and is available online at pbs.org.

“It seems very natural that Charlotte befriends her, because Charlotte is a very open-minded character and quickly sees injustice and exclaims,” ​​said Davies. “They would be natural companions, and I thought it would be nice to give Miss Lambe a pretty playful and rebellious character, to make Sidney difficult.”

From the outset, Clarke refused to approach the role passively.

“I was very careful because the writers are white, producers are white, director is white,” she said. “There were things that, due to the fault of no one except not knowing, did not suit me well and that I would like to change to fit the perspective of a character who should have so much in her power, or try to strengthen her strength find .”

Among her concerns: storylines that suggested that Lambe’s wealth would have protected her from racism, and a scene in which she complains that a man’s anti-slavery efforts had priority over her.

“She would never say that. She grew up on a plantation and understands the horrors of it, “Clarke said. “It’s very important to her.”

It was during the first cast dinner that Clarke realized that she and Lambe were in good hands. The producers assured her that we do not want to be alone here. We want to make sure it is done properly, “she recalled.

