Jana Kramer opens about husband Mike Caussin who breaks a “border” in their marriage

Jana Kramer opens more about her marriage to Mike Caussin.

In a new episode of the Whine Down podcast from iHeartRadio, Kramer is reunited with Caussin for the first time after spending time together.

At the start of the episode, the couple were willing to be honest and vulnerable to each other and their fans about what has happened in their lives recently.

“The fact is that we are still two people with real problems and we still reserve our right to privacy to some extent and his choice to come out and share a lot with you,” Mike revealed. “The past month we still have to grow in our relationship together and both separately. For me it was really a time to really dig in and face the facts that I could do better in my own recovery and grow as a person and grow as a man. “

He went on: “I really had to become with myself and I had to realize that there are many things in my life that I don’t do differently and it sometimes feels like I’m going through the movement, but even if I don’t relapse or act or step outside our marriage, if I still cross boundaries or am not completely honest with things, how is that sobered? How is that life changing? How is that life with integrity? It is not. We needed time to grow individually again and to grow as a couple. We do not try to dance around something or to hold something back for our listeners. “

After the former NFL player had finished, Kramer elaborated on what was going on in the past month.

“The reality is that a border was broken that was harmful to me because it was a discovery, but again, it wasn’t physical action so that’s why I’m very careful and I want to protect you because I don’t want people to think it’s was a physical relapse, but it was also such a great discovery with a limit that was harmful to me in our relationship, “the country singer explained. “I’ve always said it’s not about the act. It’s about the lie. It’s about the discovery, because that brings me back to day one of the discovery.”

At the beginning of 2020, fans of the couple began to speculate that the marriage of Kramer and Caussin was going through a difficult period. The country singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram in 2019 with the text: “2019. You come to a very interesting end … and for now I just have to say … Time heals all wounds. “She then removed and re-added the word” woman “on her Instagram bio. For the remainder of January 2020, Caussin was not co-hosting with his wife on their shared podcast.

When the two recorded their new episode, the couple both expressed their hope and optimism for the future and shared that they were both involved in intensive therapy.

“It has just been a very tough month,” Kramer said, holding back tears. “It’s the gravity, but it’s all gratitude that we can still sit here talking, but it is also that fear. That was the hardest part of this month.”

She continued: “I feel hopeful with the tools we have learned, but it is also very scary … I really want to go further and have that marriage we have always talked about and see the man you say you will you always stay. “