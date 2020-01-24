Jan Jones reveals that she has dated 'Bachelor' star Nick Viall on the podcast of Dax Shepard

Jan Jones revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armax Expert podcast that she had a few dates with Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall, despite saying that the two were just friends in the past.

In the beginning, the 42-year-old actress was not charmed by Viall after seeing him on TV – to tell the truth, the reason the two were connected in the first place was that he tried Jones’ negative view of him .

She further explained that during one of Viall’s Bachelor franchise seasons, she “got into the show like this” and publicly shared her views on it, “and I was just blowing that guy,” she said about Viall.

“Nick slipped into my DMs and he said,” I’m so sorry your perception of me is so negative, I’d like to take you to coffee and see if I can change my mind, “said Jones on the podcast.” And I screamed. “

“I was like:” I hate that guy! “She continued, adding that it was her sister who forced her to meet him.” My sister says, “If you don’t go, you’ll always regret it.”

“So I agreed to go out with him, or have a drink or whatever, and when I met him, I came around the corner and I saw him and he has a very clear walk, and I had this instinct to run to him and wrap my legs around his waist, you know, like them (in the show)? “said Jones, adding,” I stopped myself. “

Jones admitted that their first date was “good.”

“All I did was grill him about the show,” she revealed, adding, “we went on a few (of) dates.”

The actress said that while the reality star is usually cast on the Bachelor franchise like a bad guy, he was very different in person from how he portrays himself on television.

“The thing that attracted me to Nick was that he looked like – I mean, he was cast like the” bad guy “- but he was actually, he had some sense, you know, so there was something else,” she said from Viall.

Although their relationship with dating was short, the actress said she did learn some “juicy things inside” about the bachelor.

“If they come out of the limousine and they have these little tricks or whatever, producers give them to them,” said Jones, referring to the arrival of the participants at the Bachelor Mansion. “And then I just felt bad for the people who get the dolphin costume.”

In 2018 there were first rumors that the two were romantically involved, but Jones rejected the rumors.

“He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “No, I’m single. But he is a friend of mine and tells me a lot about the firsts. “

Although the couple are now officially friends alone, Jones remains a strong supporter of the reality star.

In last week’s episode of Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Jones appeared and repeated the premiere episode of Peter Weber’s bachelor season. The actress also referred her earlier dates to Viall in the show because she said the Bachelor Nation star had told her secrets about the show behind the scenes.

