Jan Jones lied to her trainers on the set of ‘X-Men’

We’ve all experienced it.

Jan Jones in the March issue of Shape, on newsstand 14 February. Photographed by David Slijper for Shape

Jan Jones discusses the March issue of Shape Magazine and opens up on maternity and fitness, and the most reliable story in the profile may be the recognition of the actress that she lied to the trainers on the set of “X-Men: First Class” about keeping up with her Marvel-mandatory fitness regime.

“When I was filming” X-Men, “they had trainers for all of us,” explains Jones [42]. “I would lie and say that I was exercising in my hotel room while actually wearing ‘Friends’ it was watching and had a full tea service. “

But, she adds, she had to pick up some more functional strength training shortly after she had avoided her super responsibilities.

“After I had my son Xander, I wanted to feel strong … As he grew up and I was dragging around a 20 or 30 pound toddler, my lower back gave up and I saw my shoulders begin to curl and bend. I wanted to do something for my attitude and core strength. “

The March issue of Shape is on kiosk February 14.

.