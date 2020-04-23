Jamie’s wife Oliver Jools revealed he wanted a SIXTH child despite saying they would quit at the age of five – The Scottish Sun

JOOLS Oliver has revealed he wants a SIXTH baby – even though her husband Jamie says he wants a snip after their fifth child is born.

But in a new interview, 45-year-old Jools said: “I want to keep going until I can’t.

“I might think about stopping wanting another baby when I’m 47 years old.

“Jamie said, ‘You can’t calculate age because you keep talking about it’ but just one more for River.

“I want to stop bothering Jamie. But I feel like I don’t know. I think of one more.”

Jools – short for Juliette – married Jamie in 2000 and has become a mother to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and Buddy Bear, nine, and three-year-old River Rocket.

And she admitted that being an older mother, who owned the River at the age of 41, had taken its toll.

He said: “I am tired.

“I have teenagers and much more to do.

“When I had Poppy I was 27 and I focused on it.

“I can stay home and be a full time mother and everything is very pleasant.

“But as you continue, that changes. Much busier.

“The river has enormous family difficulties, so he screams and screams a lot.

“He is very passionate about everything and hyper.

“He’s a different kid and in my opinion it’s quite tiring.

“But soon they will grow and leave and I’m worried about that.

“We will go next year. I can’t imagine the first one happening.

“Every time is different. They are all very different.

“There are no children in common. I still feel like I’m doing it for the first time, every time.

“I have sought help in various ways – caregivers, advisors.

“That’s the way I have to do it. That’s hard. “

He added: “Jamie and I grew up raising children.

“A pretty pleasant trip.

“We met when we were 17 and we have been together ever since, so it was a long time.

“We met at school. I joined when I was 16 and he left. He returned to see his friends.

“Everybody scream,” Jamie returned! “And I’m like,” Who is this Jamie? “

“Everyone smokes but he doesn’t.

“He is very popular.

“I thought,” I want a little of that! I want to see Jamie Oliver’s character! “

“One night we went and that’s all.”

It is tempting to assume that having a world-famous chef for a husband will at least ease the pressure of preparing food.

But speaking with Barry Bootcamp UK founder Sandy Macaskill and head coach Anya Lahiri in The Red Room’s new fitness podcast, Jools said: “I cook for a week for children.

“Jamie comes home about twice a week, maybe once a week, to eat with me.

“Or he will work till late so I will cook for myself.

“He is at home every weekend and he cooks every weekend.

“Everyone is waiting for fancy shrimp.

“He will come home from the worst day of his life and he will go, ‘What do you want to eat?’ This is the escape. “

And with a husband who has produced several shelf-worthy cookbooks, he never lacks inspiration.

Even so, it was Jamie’s simplest recipe that gave children a smile.

He said, “I often use the Five Ingredients book. Children love it. There are sheep they like.

“It is very difficult to cook for small to large because the big ones like all the fancy ones and the small ones.

“Sometimes I have to do three sittings – small at 4.30 at night, then 7 at night for the older, then me. And that’s when I have rice and vegetables, because I can’t be bothered. “

But Jools did let himself treat. . . and lots of it.

He said: “I don’t smoke but I eat chocolate. I hide it.

“I can spend up to £ 100 a week.

“I had a bad dream.

“I like sweet things and they like it too.”

Fitness-based Barry Podcast, The Red Room can be downloaded today.

Ant and Dec reveal the kitchen disaster to Jamie Oliver – including the Dec bloody knife accident

