Jamie Oliver believes that his audience only wants him to 'build some nonsense'

Loading...

British chef Jamie Oliver admits that his testicles are no bigger than others, but his audience demands that he have a bigger pair than normal.

Oliver, who has just released his 23rd cookbook, Ultimate Veg, which – unsurprisingly – focuses on vegetables – discussed the size of his testicles in relation to the regular criticism he has over the years for trying to get England’s school lunches revised, voiced.

The 44-year-old admitted that trolling is no fun.

“To be honest, buddy, I’m kind of used to it,” he said, “and I don’t like it. I’m not going to say that it doesn’t annoy me, but my audience expects me to do some antics Cultivate slang for testicles) and tell the truth. I don’t have it, but they expect me to. “

“Ultimate Veg”, which is full of simple vegetable dishes and trays, was written almost a decade ago but was on the shelf.

“I wrote it nine years ago,” said the father of five children. “The strange and strange labeling of non-meat foods as vegetarian makes it fragmented entertainment and people are beginning to think that you are trying to take away something that they had and that they can no longer have, which of course it is not. So I sat down on the book. It’s the first time I’ve done this. “

Oliver thought it was the right time to get it out when people started to look at the environmental impact of meat.

“As a meat eater … I tend to keep meat for the weekends and make a lot of it and really enjoy it, then dig up the vegetables Monday through Thursday.”