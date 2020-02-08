Jamie Lee Curtis remembers that Kirk Douglas literally saved her life

Iconic actor Kirk Douglas was for many a superhero, but for actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the film star was literally a lifesaver.

As she remembered the late legend – who died Wednesday at the age of 103 – Curtis, 61, remembered a moment in her youth when Douglas saved her from drowning.

“I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I drove my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dived and brought me up from the bottom, still paddling,” she revealed via Instagram.

Curtis further said that she went to school with Douglas’ son Eric, who died in 2004.

“Families connected in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for us ALL. COURAGE. INTEGRITY. Generosity. Their foundation link is on my website. View the work they did for others. The playgrounds that they built. Join them and me and honor his legacy. “

Actor Michael Douglas announced the death of his father with a statement on Instagram, in which he read: “It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of films that lived far into his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard for all of us to strive for. “

.