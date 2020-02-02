Jamie Foxx revives the pre-game bash game

MIAMI – Jamie Foxx was the life of the party during the annual Big Game Big Give fundraiser from the Giving Back Fund during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend.

On Saturday, Foxx, 52, attended the event in a $ 65 million townhouse on Star Island in Miami. As he walked through the crowd to find his way to the stage, he danced with partygoers before inviting all the guests to come on stage with him to break a move.

“He literally brought the energy and brought the night to life,” one participant said. “He got people in Snapchats and had a good time with everyone around him.”

At one point, when the DJ played a remix of Whitney Houston’s “I Want Dance with Somebody,” he asked the DJ to turn it off and play the original, and even start a Whitney song. When the hit came in 1987, it completely drove him crazy.

He also cheated partygoers by announcing that Beyoncé was in the building, but after the guests cheered, he said: “Beyoncé from Fort Lauderdale. It wasn’t the one you thought of, but still. “

Kevin Lyttle and Jamie Foxx on Saturday Getty Images for giving back pleasure

The host of the star event were former “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul along with Michael Bay.

Participants took part in a silent auction of luxury items, including a $ 275,000 Lamborghini SUV Urus, a $ 50,000 LeVen Yacht, and a 2021 Super Bowl experience for two, including 100 top-level corner seats in the first 20 rows for Super Bowl LV, which is valued at $ 9,500.

Other notables were Honoree Jim Brown, Ray Lewis, Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez, Keegan-Michael Key, Cuba Gooding Jr., Karolina Kurkova, Mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos A. Gimenez, Governor of California Gavin Newsom and sports cast Lesley Fisherman.

.