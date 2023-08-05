Jamie Foxx Faces Backlash Over Alleged Antisemitic Post, Jennifer Aniston Clarifies Her ‘Like’

The famous actor from “Django Unchained,” Jamie Foxx, recently caused a stir with a mysterious message that people on social media saw as anti-Jewish. Foxx, who is now recovering from an unknown health problem, posted a message on his Instagram saying, “They killed this guy named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!”. Along with the hashtags, “Fake Friends” and “Fake Love,” this post sparked immediate negative reactions.

Accusations of Antisemitism

The controversial post, shared with his almost 17 million Instagram followers, was seen by many as an attack on the Jewish community. Accusers argued that Foxx’s use of the pronoun “they” was a pointed reference to the Jews. Prominent voices in the Jewish community, such as Eve Barlow, a self-identified Zionist and journalist, and Melissa Weiss, executive editor of Jewish outlet “Jewish Insider,” joined the chorus of outrage, publicly condemning Foxx’s message.

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Supporting Foxx

The situation took a dramatic turn when Jennifer Aniston, the famous “Friends” actress, was accused of supporting Foxx’s seemingly antisemitic post by “liking” it on Instagram. In response, Aniston, 54, went on record via her Instagram Story to categorically deny the accusation. She clarified, “I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx’s Apology and Clarification

The angry reactions caused Foxx to remove his first message and say sorry to everyone on Saturday, August 5. He said sorry to the Jewish people and anyone who felt bad, showing he was sad about how his words accidentally caused harm. He made it clear that when he said ‘they’, he meant a ‘fake friend’ who let him down, not the Jewish folks or any other group.

The Echoes of Past Controversies

The controversy over Foxx’s social media post is like what has happened before. Last year, singer Kanye West made comments that were harmful and hateful against Jewish people. This messed up his money and his image a lot. This tells us one more time how usual it is for folks to speak harmful words, online and in the real world. When these issues took place, well-known individuals voiced their displeasure about antisemitism. Actress Reese Witherspoon, who works with Aniston on The Morning Show, and actress Florence Pugh have both said publicly that they don’t agree with words that are hurtful to Jewish people.

Lessons to be Learned

While Foxx, like West, offered an apology and clarification for his post, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the power and potential damage of careless social media activity. For celebrities with substantial followings, their influence and the potential reach of their posts mean they must carefully consider their online communications to avoid causing unnecessary offense or perpetuating harmful narratives.

