James Woods Wrecks Chuck Schumer’s Claim That Senate Democrats Are Fighting For The Very little Person

James Woods, who is a single of the several overtly conservative actors in Hollywood, just shut down Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for boasting that Senate Democrats are fighting for the minor dude.

Chuck Schumer Pats Dems On The Back

It all started out when Schumer took to Twitter on Friday to claim that Democrats are making an attempt to combat for modest companies right now, even though Republicans are the “bad guys” out to assist massive small business.

“Senate Democrats are preventing for the nail salons, the barbershops, the delis,” Schumer wrote. “Why are Senator McConnell and Republicans only hoping to help bigger firms that by now have connections to bigger banking institutions?”

Senate Democrats are preventing for the nail salons, the barbershops, the delis.

Why are Senator McConnell and Republicans only striving to aid even larger organizations that now have connections to even bigger banks?

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2020

James Woods Sets The Report Straight

Of class, this could not be additional from the real truth, but it is exactly the form of nonsense that tens of millions of liberals all over the nation try to eat up each working day.

Fortunately, conservative champion Jame Woods was on-hand to set the document straight and to call out Schumer in entrance of anyone.

“Well, it is well worth it, I suppose. I obtained a excellent haircut at the Kennedy Centre this 7 days,” Woods tweeted in response early Monday early morning.

Perfectly, it is worth it, I suppose. I received a good haircut at the Kennedy Middle this 7 days.

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 20, 2020

Woods was referring to the actuality that Democrats insisted that funding for the Kennedy Centre be provided in the $2 trillion legislative package that President Donald Trump signed very last month amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

They weren’t specifically preventing for the minimal guy back again then, now had been they?

James Woods Blasts Schumer Once again

This tweet from Woods arrived a working day soon after he blasted Schumer for telling lies on CNN throughout an interview with Jake Tapper in which he defended keeping up laws to give funding to the Paycheck Protection Software so that added provisions could be thrown in.

“I essentially say the extremely points we Democrats have been preventing for are now heading into the monthly bill,” Schumer reported. “So we Democrats reported of course, we want to put the extra income in, but let us set aside some money to make absolutely sure it goes the rural regions, the minority locations, to the unbanked. And the $60 billion for the catastrophe financial loan was our proposal, and now the administration is going along with that.”

Woods, having said that, was not obtaining any of it, and he tweeted:

Schumer: “Hold on although we shoehorn as a great deal pork into our voting foundation as we can, right until there isn’t a pig left In The us.” Fixed it for you, Chuckles!

Schumer: "Hold on though we shoehorn as a great deal pork into our voting foundation as we can, till there is not a pig left In The us." Fastened it for you, Chuckles!

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 19, 2020

Hollywood has turn out to be so liberal that Woods is properly risking his occupation by remaining this open about his conservative beliefs, but his voice is wanted now far more than ever.

We have to have much more Hollywood stars to stage up like he is, and commence contacting out Democrat lawmakers for their lies.