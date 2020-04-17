James Woods Shuts Down Conan O’Brien Soon after He Mocks Trump And Jesus

Conservative actor James Woods stepped up to blast late night time tv host Conan O’Brien just after shamelessly mocked Jesus Christ and Donald Trump in a tweeted ‘joke’.

Conan O’Brien Can make Offensive Joke In opposition to Christians

The late evening host took to Twitter on Easter Sunday with a truly off color joke that was offensive to millions of Christians.

Not only did O’Brien just take purpose at Jesus Christ, he used the holy working day to poke fun at President Donald Trump and coronavirus procedure.

“Trump claims Jesus could have averted crucifixion by getting hydroxychloroquine,” O’Brien wrote.

— Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2020

The liberal globe of Hollywood promises to be towards bigotry, and they are brief to demolish everyone who dares to criticize religions like Islam in any way.

“Jokes” versus Christianity, nevertheless, are not only tolerated but celebrated by the Hollywood still left. Which is nonetheless a further illustration of their despicable hypocrisy.

James Woods Fires Again At Conan

Luckily, James Woods is a conservative star who isn’t afraid to hazard his occupation to shut down liberal hypocrites like Conan.

He took to his possess Twitter website page to reference the deadly 2015 massacre at the Paris business of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The French newspaper famously dared to dedicate the “crime” of publishing a cartoon depicting the prophet Muhammad.

Woods hence instructed that Conan would hardly ever have the “guts” to make this sort of “joke” about a Muslim spiritual determine.

“I recall when comedians in Paris mocked the Muslim religion. Thank God we Catholics just flip the other cheek,” Woods wrote.

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 13, 2020

Social Media End users Praise James Woods

Woods’ tweet right away went viral, with Christians all over the place cheering him on for education the smug late night time host.

Conehead O’Brien went truly lower on that a person, eh?

— HappyPreppers (@HappyPreppers) April 13, 2020

Producing enjoyment of Jesus on Easter to resurrect your profession is desperation at its very best!

— Terc 182 (@Terc1821) April 13, 2020

If I created that joke relating to the Muslim religion my account would be suspended immediately.

But hey, only in America, correct?!?!

— ELLI EASTWOOD (@redviolet1458) April 13, 2020

If anyone questioned when Conan O’Brien stopped currently being relevant…

It was NOW!

— Comedian Manager 1 ❌ (@comedian_manager) April 13, 2020

In the meantime if any person produced the very same joke about Prophet Muhammad, libs like Conan O’Brien would be the to start with to accuse that individual of racism.. or some thing!

— MichaelP (@michael_pistis) April 13, 2020

If the contemporary American remaining is likely to proceed to declare that they are warriors against bigotry, they require to prevent mocking and attacking Christianity each opportunity that they get.

Jesus Christ should not be their joke at any time, but especially not on the Easter holiday.

If a comedian had designed this sort of joke about Islam, he or she would have been blacklisted by the amusement sector immediately.

Given that O’Brien went right after Christians, nonetheless, you must not expect him to experience effects of any type.

The hypocrisy of the modern day left is genuinely nauseating.

