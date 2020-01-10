James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly talks about weight gain

Loading...

Kimberly Van Der Beek talked about her weight gain after her miscarriage to encourage her followers to love themselves regardless of their shape or size.

“With all the health effects of SO MUCH that have happened to my body in the past few months and pregnancy (to clarify the congratulations I get, the pregnancy ended in November), I am now 35 pounds more than my normal range of what is difficult for me, ”Van Der Beek signed a selfie in which she was all dressed.

“Guess what ?! Love all of your forms on the way to your best health! And love all of you on the way to who you want to be, which is sure to change anyway. # 2020yeartoshine #bethebreath #loveitall. “

Van Der Beek’s husband, actor James Van Der Beek, announced in November in “Dancing With the Stars” that his wife had miscarried. She was pregnant with her sixth child.

“The little soul we expected to welcome to our family took a shortcut to everything beyond,” he said on the air.

The couple are parents of children Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, who welcomed them in June last year.

They got married in 2010.