James Pattinson will not change the way he plays despite suspension

He participated in two of the Ashes Tests in England this year, but was excluded from the first test of the season at home against Pakistan after being suspended for making an alleged homophobic allegation while playing in a match. Sheffield Shield for Victoria against Queensland last time. month.

This was the third violation by Pattinson of the Cricket Australia code of conduct in 18 months, and leaves him vulnerable to a longer suspension if he were to break again.

But the aggressive paceman, whose fiery streak has long been the hallmark of his game, said on Monday that if he had tried to learn from his mistake, he would not radically change his ways.

"I think I play cricket as I know it," said Pattinson.

"And I guess if it pushes the line, it pushes the line. But I obviously think that when you go through setbacks like that and you get suspended, you obviously have to, you know, think about it a little bit more. times I think I get the most out of my cricket when I am, you know, when I go up there and, you know, I'm going 100% so, you know, I think I'm not going to hold back. a line, sometimes you cross it and I think I think about it. You sort of know, you learn from these mistakes and you try to correct them. "

While Pattinson said that he had not yet been definitively informed of his return to the Black Caps, his inclusion has been almost confirmed by Australian coach Justin Langer.

Pattinson should replace injured compatriot Josh Hazlewood, but the Victorian said he was unlikely to take the new ball against New Zealand, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ahead of him in the ; hierarchical order.

Pattinson said he had tried to remain optimistic during his extended absence from the national team, but acknowledged that there was a chance that he would not return.

"The world we live in now thinks you know, you have to expect things to happen to you. After going through so many disappointments with my back. You know, it's still in the back of your mind But I like to keep a good eye on things and, you know, try and, you know, work one day at a time and see if this opportunity comes up again. "

He added that he hoped many of his friends could watch him play in his home test.

"It’s always special, especially being Victorian the day after Christmas. I’ve had the chance to play two before that. And I hope if I get to again nodding, I can play another one.

"I have been hungry for most of my career. It is no different now. I have gone through a lot of setbacks. Hunger has always been there. So I hope that if I am rewarded with a match, I can do a good performance. "

