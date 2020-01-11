James passes Jordan on career-field goal list in Lakers' victory over Mavericks

Loading...

DALLAS – LeBron James had 35 points and 16 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 24 points starting instead of the injured star Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers went big early in a 129-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

James was dominant from the start to help the Lakers build a 22-point lead in the first half, ending with Luka Doncic in a torn sweater on a frustrating night for the 20-year-old Dallas phenomenon against the player he played. grew up admiring.

The Dallas coach, Rick Carlisle, was equally disappointed and was thrown out after his second technical attack in the early fourth quarter when he exploded over the Lakers who challenged an excluded call after he thought the Mavericks had thrown the ball in.

Doncic, who had played James even while the Lakers grabbed two of the first three in the season series, had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but tore his jersey late in the first half after one of his 11 misses (8 of 19). The Rookie of the year 2019 was a game-worst min-24 in the first half.

Davis missed the first game of a back-to-back road after a nasty fall in a 117-87 win over the Knicks in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. An MRI exam showed no major concerns, although Davis was extremely painful.

Both protagonists – James and Doncic – were without their sidekicks for the final regular season meeting, as both failed in a triple-double after both had one in the previous meeting in Dallas. They had seven assists each.

Mavericks ahead Kristaps Porzingis has already been excluded for the last two games of a six-game home stand due to a painful right knee. It’s not the knee that injured the 7-foot-3 Latvian in his last game for the Knicks almost two years ago.

The Mavericks came in 91-81 late in the third quarter when Doncic found Tim Hardaway, who scored 22 points, for a 3-pointer. It was closest to Dallas since 19-9 midway through the first, when James hit a 3 to end or assist in seven of LA’s first nine baskets.

Dallas never reduced the deficit to a few figures and James hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter to reduce the lead to 16.

FLAGRANT AND TECHS

Dwight Howard was called for a blatant mistake pushing Maxi Kleber 33 seconds after entering the first quarter game, calling for a five-point possession for Dallas that ended with a goal-defending call to Howard.

The error was mentioned when Hardaway hit a jumper. Hardaway missed one of the two free throws awarded for the error, then Howard grabbed the runner from Seth Curry on the way down. Howard got his fifth error in the middle of the third quarter, but had already scored all 10 of his points.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel matched Carlisle with a technical foul in the first half. Kuzma was asked for one in the third quarter.

TIP INS

Lakers: The previous high in a quarter was 43 in the first quarter in a 117-017 win over Phoenix on New Year’s Day. The previous high half was 77 in a 136-113 win over Portland on December 6. … Rajon Rondo scored 10 points

Mavericks: dropped to 2-3 on a seasonal six-game homestand, putting them at home at 11-10 compared to 12-5 on the road. … Assistant coach Stephen Silas filled in for Carlisle after the ejection. … Boban Marjanovic had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT ONE

The second evening of a back-to-back for both teams Saturday, the Lakers in Oklahoma City and the Mavericks at home against Philadelphia.