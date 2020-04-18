James Maddison gave Man Utd a transfer blow when he admitted he felt ‘part of Leicester furniture’ after a 2-year ‘whirlwind’ – The Scottish Sun

The prospect of a UNITED MANCHESTER to sign James Maddison is forever diminishing when Leicester playmakers speak as “a piece of furniture” at King Power Stadium.

Signed from Norwich less than two years ago, the England international enjoyed a “whirlwind” time with Fox.

Maddison has nine goals and three assists to his name in 2019/20 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Now one of Brendan Rodgers’ most valuable players in the team sitting third in the Premier League, Maddison is reported to be the main target for United.

But removing the £ 23 million player worth £ 80 million from Leicester will be a very difficult test.

Maddison told LFCTV: “If I think back four years ago, I was loaned to Aberdeen from Norwich and now I play every week in the Premier League and that’s all I always want to do.

“Sometimes things like this can make you really reflect and be proud of yourself that I have reached this level and clearly look forward to it now.

“This is not ideal, but it will give us time to reflect on what happened, even though normally you can only think about what’s going forward because it’s the next match … where do the next points come from?

“It’s been two years and I really like every second. I feel at home in Leicester. I already feel like a piece of furniture and I love it here.

James and his representative talked with the club. These things take time but the level hasn’t dropped. “

Brendan Rodgers

“I like young people, I like fans, [we have] great managers, so I’m very, very happy.”

The possibility of United signing Maddison seems to have slipped for some time.

Brendan Rodgers spoke optimistically about putting the midfielder on a new contract earlier this year when speculation came out.

Reports suggest Leicester are in further talks to secure Maddison’s future with three years left on his £ 55,000 contract per week.

Rodgers commented at the beginning of the year: “James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and so on.

“He is a player we want to stay here and help us on this journey for the next few years.

“James and his representatives talked to the club.

“These things take time but his level hasn’t dropped. He plays at a high level.”

Attacking young players are said to be high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s agenda once the season ends with Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham all connected.

