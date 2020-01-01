James Harden says double teams prove that he's doing something right

Loading...

James Harden is the best 1-on-1 player in the NBA. If he has an opponent on an island in ISO, it is sometimes better to go to the other side of the ground and assume that he will get a bucket. Harden's bag of tricks is so big that it is often unstoppable for the average defender.

It should come as no surprise that Harden faces many double teams. This season in particular seems to be the best option for most defenders to deal with him. That didn't slow him down, of course – he still scored an unreal 38.2 points per game and lost 35 points against Denver on Tuesday night, even though he struggled with double packs most of the evening.

Nuggets trainer Mike Malone believes Harden should consider this attention a sign of respect, and it turns out Harden agrees. About Tim MacMahon from ESPN:

"I know it's probably frustrating for him," said Malone before the game at the Toyota Center on Tuesday night. "But he should see it as a sign of great respect, because people plan to get the ball out of the hands of the best scorer in recent times."

…

"Definitely," said Harden after scoring 35 points in the 10 of 17 shoot in the Rockets' 130-104 win over the Nuggets. "Me and Coach [Mike] D’Antoni talk about it all the time. That means I'm doing something right, I'm pretty good."

There is no greater sign of respect than a goal scorer than deciding a defense that they would rather risk someone else being open if that means you are not going to score. While having to face a blocked defense every night is probably tough for Harden, this is the price he has to pay to be the incredible goalscorer he is. It's just impressive that he still dominates the way he does it.