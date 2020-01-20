James Dean revival stimulates debate about raising the digital dead | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Our customers want to protect these valuable intellectual property rights and the memories they have of their loved ones,” said Mark Roesler, CEO of CMG Worldwide, the legal and licensing company that has long held the title of Dean’s likeness. “We must trust them. … They want to see the image and memory of their loved one live on. “

Dean is an obvious candidate for revival with his embodiment of Hollywood image and the brevity of his life and career – he died at the age of 24 and made only three films: “East of Eden”, “Rebel Without a Cause “and” Giant. ”

Roesler and Cloyd do not have the rights of Warner Bros. obtained to use images from those films, but they have a large amount of photos and dozens of Dean TV roles.

“There are thousands of images that we have to work with,” Cloyd said. “What we normally do is that we make all those images and videos and run them through machine learning to make that active.”

That will be added to the work of a stand-in actor using motion-capture technology as is now usually done with CGI characters, along with the overdub voice of another actor.

The announcement of the role last year caused a rapid setback, with reactions such as those from “Captain America” ​​star Chris Evans on Twitter: “Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a few new ones John Lennon numbers. The total lack of understanding here is shameful. “

“I think there is certainly something cynical and that it feels a little awkward to bring actors who have died long ago back to life,” said Terri White, editor in chief of the movie magazine “Empire.” “The James Dean news has actually shown that I think most people don’t really want that.”

For the people behind the Dean project, the negative reaction is just as inevitable as they think the final acceptance will be. Cloyd foresees a Hollywood where even live actors have ‘digital twins’ who help with their work.

“This is disruptive technology,” Cloyd said. “Some people hear it for the first time and are shocked by it. But this is where the market goes. “

The revival of the dead, often done awkwardly, is already happening for much of Hollywood’s existence.

Images of Bela Lugosi, combined with a double holding a cape over his face, was used in “Plan 9 from Space” from 1959, released after the death of the horror star. Bruce Lee’s “Game of Death” movie, which had not been completed before his death in 1973, was completed with double voices and overdubs of votes and released five years later. “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker died in 2013 before the recordings were made on “Furious 7.” His two younger brothers and others acted as stand-ins to complete his scenes.

Even Lennon and many other dead historical figures were digitally revived in “Forrest Gump.”

But the technology of recreation and resurrection has made a major leap forward in quality and prestige, with the extensive aging and aging used in Martin Scorsese ‘The Irishman’; a young Will Smith who returns digitally to play the current version in the ‘Gemini Man’ last summer; and Carrie Fisher, whose younger self briefly returned digitally in ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ from 2016 and, after her death, appeared again in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

These bodies have generated scattered skepticism – both of the quality of technology and the correctness of revivals – but the public has largely accepted them.

Guy Williams, visual effects supervisor at filmmaker Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital, said the possibilities present a moral dilemma.

“The question is not so much whether you use someone’s parable to bring him back or make him a digital version, it’s what you do with it and the respect you show for it,” Williams said. “So that’s the most important question for me.”

Pablo Helman, the visual effects supervisor behind the aging of Robert De Niro and others in “The Irishman,” said he considers that moral dilemma in his work.

“The most important question you should ask yourself is why do it?” Helman said. “You know, just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should, you know? That is one thing I always ask myself: is it in the service of the story? “

Ethical considerations are likely to give way to market forces if viewers decide that they find digital versions of dead actors plausible and tasty.

“I think the moral question will be decided by the public and society, whether they want to see it,” said Bill Westenhofer, visual effects supervisor on “Gemini Man.”

Dean will play a supporting role in “Finding Jack”, which is now in pre-production. The limited screen time at this point is as far as those who want to recreate it. But they hope that the digital avatar can eventually carry a movie, possibly even James Dean himself at different ages.

“At some point, the biopic James Dean is coming,” Cloyd said. “I think the technology is not necessarily there today to take the risk.”

Kemp applied from London.

Andrew Dalton and Matt Kemp, The Associated Press