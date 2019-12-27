James Corden left the premiere of ‘Cats & # 39; before filming the next musical

Loading...

It is said that James Corden left the premiere of "Cats" to begin filming his next musical film.

Corden recently revealed that he has not seen "Cats" yet, admitting: "I have heard it is terrible." And we hear that he left the crowd at the premiere of the movie in New York early to fly to Los Angeles to film the adaptation of another Broadway. favorite, "The Prom." The British comic plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper's adaptation of the musical Andrew Lloyd Webber. And although he stepped on the red carpet in the film's Lincoln Center debut on December 16, Corden did not join the rest of the cast to present the film, to Hooper's "confusion."

A spectator told us: “The director began presenting the cast, being part of Jennifer Hudson [and] Taylor Swift. . . When he called Rebel [Wilson] and James, only Rebel came out, and Tom repeated James's name a couple more times. "The source recalled:" Finally, Rebel joked: & # 39; James has had enough, he's not going Get out! & # 39; Tom just seemed confused.

Corden did not attend a dazzling later party at Tavern on the Green.

James Corden as Bustopher Jones in "Cats" Universal

The insider said that the premiere was being late and that Corden had to return by plane to Los Angeles for his call at 7 am for "Prom." A source insisted that the study representatives were aware of the situation, and that Corden waited until the last minute to leave. .

Hooper admitted at the premiere: "I finished [the movie] at 8 am yesterday, after 36 hours in a row, giving the last touches." After critical criticism, he and Universal took the unusual step of sending a new version of the movie with "enhanced" visual effects to theaters.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 2 presenter, Zoe Ball, Corden said: "I have not seen it, but I have heard that it is terrible… I guess I'll catch it someday." Ball replied: "The reviews have been a bit harsh."

Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood published a series of Instagram Stories giving a critique of the film with an improper riddle, saying that "it is actually worse than I thought it would be."

The representatives of Corden did not comment.

