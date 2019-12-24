James Corden has not yet seen & # 39; Cats & # 39 ;, has & # 39; heard that it is terrible & # 39;

Loading...

"Cats" star James Corden says he has not yet seen the box office failure, but has heard that "it is terrible."

The English comedian, who plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic, admitted Monday in a BBC Radio interview, the UK Independent reported.

"I haven't seen it, but I heard it's terrible," Corden told host Zoe Ball.

Ball replied: "The reviews have been a bit harsh."

“My partner Rhys, his wife and two or three went to see him and really loved him. And I don't just say that because you're here, "said Corden co-star" Gavin & Stacey "Rob Brydon, who was also on the show, according to the Huffington Post.

Corden replied: “That has always been the musical Cats. I'll catch him one day, I imagine. "

The film, which cost $ 100 million to produce, raised just $ 6.5 million during its inaugural weekend and was greeted by wild critics.

The study announced that it will send an updated version of the movie to theaters with "enhanced visual effects."

