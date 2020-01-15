James Corden confesses to wearing Spanx under his suits

James Corden is used to sucking it in, but he only revealed one big secret.

The host of the “Late Late Show with James Corden”, 41, showed on Monday evening that he is a fan of Spanx and wears it under all of his suits while filming.

“I think I’ll be a victim if I wear this Spanx,” said Corden during a conversation about corsets with Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul.

“I’m not even kidding,” he added. “My resolution for the new year is to get to a point where I’m doing a show without Spanx this year. It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I do not know what to do! I will breathe! “

RuPaul asked: “Will we know? Will we know if you are not wearing? “

“Oh, you will know, honey,” Corden replied. “You will know, honey. I will scream it from the rooftops! It will be my first Instagram story.”

The “Cats” star had previously commented on his struggles with his body and in doing so struck Bill Maher.

“We know that being overweight is not good for us,” said Corden in an episode of his show in September 2019. “I have struggled all my life trying to control my weight and I suck on it. I have had good ones Days … and bad months. “

The television presenter continued: “I have practically not been on a diet for as long as I can remember and now it is going to work. But here’s the thing: We are not all as happy as Bill Maher. We do not all have a feeling of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day. “

“It’s proven that fat shame does only one thing: people are ashamed. And shame leads to depression, anxiety, and self-destructive behavior – self-destructive behavior like overeating,” he concluded. “While encouraging people to think about what’s in her mouth is flowing, just think a little bit more about what’s coming out of yours. “