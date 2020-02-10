James Corden and Rebel Wilson mock till bombs as they present Oscars in costume – The Sun.

JAMES Cordon and Rebel Wilson took the stage at the 2020 Oscars in costumes of the critically played Box Office Flop Cats.

In order to cheer the crowd, the two make-up costumes wore and mimicked the animal’s actions, Rebel began: “As actors of the movie cats, nobody knows more than us how important good visual effects are.”

James Cordon and Rebel Wilson appeared on the 2020 Oscars as their Cats characters. Credit: Reuters

James then introduced the nominees, but when the camera panned back to the couple, they had fully embraced their new life as cats, knocked the microphone away and hissed at it like it was a cat toy.

The $ 95 million film was incredibly brutally shot, and one critic called it “the worst thing that can happen to cats since dogs”.

Edits were made hours before its premiere, and on the day of its release, Universal updated all cinemas that were broadcasting a new edition with “some improved visual effects”.

It was a movement that was unknown to any studio, but was enforced after serious errors were found, including the inclusion of Judi Dench’s human hand, which is still clearly visible in a scene.

The couple wore make-up in full costume for applause. Credit: Reuters

“Nobody but us understands the importance of good visual effects,” they joked

Rebel Wilson in the critically sighted cats

Judi Dench’s human hand appeared in one scene

The film was a box-office bomb

The 2020 Oscars started with a performance by Janelle Monae and Billy Porter; Janelle went on stage to open the show, dressed like Mister Rogers in a red cardigan.

History was later made when Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won the best picture award. The South Korean black comedy was the first film not to receive an Oscar in this category in English.

The film was also awarded Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

The best-picture race was expected to be due to parasites around 1917, and the British war epic seemed to have the upper hand after winning three technical awards at the start of the ceremony, but there was a shift when Bong Joon-ho the best director won category, beating Sam Mendes.

Brad Pitt also won his very first Oscar for acting and received the best supporting actor award for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor

Laura Dern won the best supporting actress

Joaquin Phoenix burst into tears when he finished his speech

Renee Zellweger picks up her second Oscar

Pitt was overwhelmed with emotion and thanked “the Academy for this honor” before dedicating the award to his children.

“This is for my kids who color everything I do,” he said. “I adore you.”

Laura Dern was recognized as the best supporting actress for Marriage Story, while Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for his work in Joker and Renee Zellweger as the best actress.

Oscar 2020: Laura Dern is recognized as the best supporting actress for her appearance in Marriage Story