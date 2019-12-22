James Conner, Maurkice Pouncey, Mason Rudolph injured

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – James Conner He looked great against the Jets, recording six carries for 32 yards (5.3 yards per carry) … and then left the game in the second quarter with a thigh injury.

Conner hit the stationary bike on the sidelines trying to resolve the injury, but remained outside after halftime and officials confirmed that he would not return to the game. Mike Tomlin confirmed that Conner suffered a quadruple injury that is being evaluated in his post-game press conference after the eventual appearance of the Steelers Loss 16-10.

In this race, the last touch of the Conner game, you can see it absorb a blow and head to the sideline with a grimace:

That left Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyteand Benny Snell to pick up the slack in his absence. They combined for 16 carries and 43 yards, a clip of 2.69 yards per carry, in the game.

The biggest story here is, of course, Conner's injury history. He missed five games this year because of a shoulder injury and now he won't be able to finish a crucial competition with implications of playoffs on the line. He also missed seven games as a rookie and three more in a second Pro-Bowl season.

Conner will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, giving him another year to prove he can stay healthy. The performance is there when it's ready, but that "when" may be too infrequent to deserve an extension with the Steelers when the time comes.

At the end of the third quarter, Maurkice Pouncey he limped cautiously off the field with the support of the Steelers athletic trainers. Pouncey remained down after lowering a block, holding his left leg and then obviously favoring it while being taken out of the field and taken to the medical tent.

"Pouncey's knee is being evaluated while we talk," Tomlin said.

In another blow to the Steelers offense, Mason Rudolph He seemed to hurt his shoulder and was replaced by Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges with 13:09 for the last quarter. Rudolph was officially "questionable" but never returned to the field.

His injury occurred just after Pouncey left the game, when the replacement center B.J. Finney He stepped on his foot during a transfer:

"Mason Rudolph has a left shoulder injury that is being evaluated," Tomlin confirmed.

Rudolph represented the 10 points of the Steelers at that stage after replacing Hodges in the second quarter. Rudolph officially finished 14 for 20 for 129 yards and a touchdown, while Hodges went 11 for 17 for 84 yards and two interceptions.

While no official word has yet been given, Rudolph was still in obvious pain in the locker room after this. Their availability against the Crows may be unstable at best.

In the subsequent possession of the Jets, Bud Dupree and Cam heyward both left the field in a second five-yard attempt by Le & # 39; Veon Bell.

Dupree seemed to suffer a sting after being hit by Kelvin Beachum, and returned later in the series. The nature of Heyward's injury was not immediately reported. He missed the rest of that series, but returned in the next offensive possession of the Jets.

While not officially reported during the game, DKPittsburghSports.com also learned James Washington He suffered a left ankle injury in the loss. The nature or extent of the injury is not yet known.

Now, the Steelers need a victory in Week 17 against the Ravens plus a defeat of the Titans against the Texans to reach the postseason, and they may have to do it again with short hands.

