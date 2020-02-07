James Carville to Dems: Don’t look south, Central America

Democratic strategist James Carville warned Democratic presidential candidates in 2020 not to look down on people from South and Central America.

In an interview with Vox released on Friday, Carville used the example of a New York Times reporter who snatched the LSU to cancel classes before winning the national championship against Clemson last month.

“Do you know how [explicitly] patronizing this is for people in the south or in the middle of the country?” Carville asked. “First, the LSU has an unusually high graduation rate, but that’s not the point. It is the [explosive] complacency. “

Former President Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign architect, 1992, urged Democrats against his stance and alienating positions.

“We cannot win the Senate if we look down on people,” Carville said of his party. “The Democratic Party must have a narrative that doesn’t spread fumes that we find smarter than everyone else or that are culturally arrogant.”

