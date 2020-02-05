James Carville Rages About State of Democratic Party, says “I’m Scared to Death!”

Long-time Democratic strategist James Carville sounded the alarm on Tuesday night about what he described as the Democratic Party that turned into an “ideological cult,” specifically the selection of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In the wake of Monday night’s chaotic Iowa Democratic caucus with delayed voting results due to a faulty app, Carville appeared on MSNBC to warn that the Dems were in big trouble regardless of the final figures.

“The polling averages have not been very good in the last ten days,” he sighed. “And I have seen some pretty good polls that show that enthusiasm among Democrats is not as high as we would like. So there is something while people are watching this process that relates to.”

The former Clinton adviser said that the party “should wake up and make sure we talk about things that are relevant to people,” and grumbled that “he is not very impressed” by the democratic field and suggested that DNC chairman Tom Perez must be canned.

After complaining that the campaigns should be “more relevant,” Carville – who supports Presidential hopeful Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) – was asked if he would find out about Sanders if the Progressive Senator were nominated.

“Well, I’m going to stand behind him. I have no choice,” an unheard Carville replied. “But look at the British Labor Party. We like to talk about people voting from prison cells. We’re not talking about have a limit. I mean, come on, people. “

He continued to oppose Sanders policy positions, describing the independent Vermont legislator as “open borders” and emphasizing that he does not want the “United States Democratic Party to be the Labor Party of the United Kingdom,” something he has previously told The Daily Beast.

Carville would further claim that Democrats should be more concerned about taking back power in Washington, repeatedly claiming that only 18 percent of the population controls 52 Senate seats.

“It matters who the candidate is, it matters what a party is talking about!” Carville shouted. “I’m 75 years old. Why am I doing this here? Because I’m terrified, that’s why! Let’s definitely get relevant here, people.”

“I just love you,” replied the former Democratic senator and current MSNBC contribution Claire McCaskill.

Carville, meanwhile, continued his view that the party leaned more than a liberal candidate to a centrist candidate and wondered aloud: “Do we want to be an ideological cult?” Or do we want to have a majoritarian instinct to have the majority party? “

“You and I know that 18 percent of the country chooses 52 senators,” he continued, turning to McCaskill. “The urban core will not succeed. What we need is power! You understand? That’s what this is about. “

