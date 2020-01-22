'James Bond' producer speaks of rumors that a woman will play 007

Since Daniel Craig announced that he would resign as James Bond after the release of the next Bond film, No Time To Die, the Liberals have been demanding that a woman play the icon. Now Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed in a new interview whether he is actually played by a woman or not.

Broccoli shows whether Mrs. James Bond is playing

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” said Broccoli Variety.

While some liberals demanded that Bond be played by a woman, others called for a black man to be included in the role, and Broccoli’s statement suggests that the producers are considering this. Broccoli continued to defend itself against the inevitable liberal backlash that it emits that Bond should be played by a man.

“I think we should create new characters for women – strong female characters,” said Broccoli. “I have no particular interest in taking a male figure and letting a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting.”

The producers don’t want Daniel Craig to go

Although it has been two months since Craig said he will no longer play Bond, Broccoli has had difficulty accepting this. Daniel Craig has been the legendary MI6 agent for fourteen years and it is clear that the idea of ​​replacing him is a difficult prospect.

“I am totally in denial,” said Broccoli Craig’s departure. “I accepted what Daniel said, but I’m still denying it. It’s too traumatic for me.”

Fox News reported that there was controversy about the new film in July when the press claimed that the next agent 007 with the upcoming film would be portrayed by British actress Lashana Lynch No time to die reveals its 007 status.

However, the release of the film’s trailers appears to have dispelled these rumors, much to the relief of fans everywhere.

You can see the trailer for No Time To Die here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIhNsAtPbPI (/ embed)

Social media users praise broccoli

Social media users have praised Broccoli for refusing to turn to the Liberals and for hiring a woman as a bond.

