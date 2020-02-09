James Baker: US Debt as “Ticking Fiscal Time Bomb”

Despite the political divide in Washington, former Secretary of State James Baker is “fundamentally optimistic” about the potential for getting things done, he told the Dallas Morning News.

“Compromises have become more difficult – and sometimes it seems impossible, but we shouldn’t despair,” said Baker, former White House chief of staff under ex-presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, the latter of whom he served as Secretary of State, reported the Morning News. “I am fundamentally optimistic about the future of our country.

“I am old enough to remember how we met – and triumphed – challenges during the Great Depression, World War II, and the Cold War.”

Despite his optimism, Baker warned of the risk of worsening public debt.

“Although I would prefer to bargain on our alarming budgetary situation, I would support any major initiative to get started,” he concluded with the Morning News. “And yes, tax increases and budget cuts should be on the table. As President Reagan said: ‘If I can get 70 or 80% of what I want, I will take it and keep trying to get the rest in the future. ‘

“But there is no doubt that if we don’t deal with our ticking time bomb now, we risk a crisis that paralyzes the economic future of our children and grandchildren.”

According to Baker, you have to negotiate and “listen” to your enemies.

“Bipartisanship means talking to your political opponents – and, above all, listening,” he told Morning News. “President Reagan and spokesman O’Neill disagreed on a number of questions. But they knew and liked each other. And that led to trust, a feature that is vanishingly rare in Washington today.”

As Alan Dershowitz argued to the Senate Democrats to “put your shoe on the wrong foot,” Baker did the same to get things done for America in Washington, DC.

“An important aspect of successful negotiations is the ability to follow in the footsteps of the other parties at the table and understand what motivates them personally, politically and professionally,” Baker told Morning News. “After all, it is understandably difficult to get something from someone if it harms that person more than it helps them.”

