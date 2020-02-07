Jameela Jamil is not the problem with HBO’s Ballroom Show “Legendary”

The cast and producers of the upcoming ballroom competition of HBO Max, Legendary, would very much like the recoil to decrease.

The dusting began on Tuesday, when the news was announced that Jameela Jamil would serve as MC for the series – inspired by a movement that became popular in the 1980s mainstream, after its earlier founding by largely black and Latinx queer and trans people. Jamil, who has no ballroom experience and was generally regarded as a law at the time, seemed to be the wrong person to take on such an important task – especially considering how many talented people from the community would have had the opportunity.

But as Jamil quickly remarked and clarified HBO Max, she will in fact not serve as an MC; instead she will be a leading judge alongside Megan Tea Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado. “King of Vogue” DaShaun Wesley will serve as MC instead. “It all came down to this mistake at the MC, and it was so ridiculous, but people went on,” executive producer David Collins told in an interview published Friday. “It was brought to our attention, we changed it, and now we continue.”

Collins added that the show had consulted GLAAD and reached more members of the ballroom community. And his fellow executive producer, Rob Eric, compared the recoil against the series with the skepticism that initially surrounded the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye – on which he also serves as an EP. “(But) we are not stupid, we will certainly never do anything that would divide a community,” Eric said. “David and I have spent two years putting together this show. So it’s really about the fact that we know what we do with this. “

Then why did the recoil remain? Much of it stems from the complex dynamics of power within the queer community itself. When Jamil issued her first public statement on the issue, she did more than just clarify her role within Legendary; she also emerged as “strange.” That statement might have made matters more complicated than Jamil had expected. And then there is Jamil himself, who has developed an outspoken but controversial persona in Hollywood.

“Twitter is cheeky,” Jamil said at the start of her statement. “This is why I never officially came out as a queer.” She added that it is “not easy to be accepted within the South Asian community” as part of the LGBT community, and that she had worried that by getting out she might be accused of jumping on a cart . “I know that without queer I don’t qualify as a ballroom,” she wrote. “But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring this show (just like the absolutely iconic Megan Tea Stallion) and they are (sic) wonderful participants and ballroom hosts.”

“Sometimes people with power are needed to get a show off the ground so we can raise marginalized stars that deserve attention and give them a chance,” Jamil continued. She added that as someone with little ballroom experience, she can serve as a “window for people just discovering it.”

Jamil’s hesitation to come out is understandable; doing that in Hollywood can still be a complicated proposition to this day. But Jamil has also specifically created a brand that often creates slack independent of her sexuality; her outspoken plea for body positivity and against airbrushing, although commendable, often draws skepticism as to whether a straight woman with apparently natural, porous skin is really the best representative for the movement. And Jamil’s view of feminism, which was at least skeptical in the past about the possession of women in their own sexuality, can get a bit out of step with time. (In a blog post, for example, she criticized Beyoncé for acting like a ‘stripper’ in the video clip for ‘Flawless’, rebuking the singer for humming her buttocks spread through a pole … humming a piano on the air . ”) As a result, it is easy to see how people can be primed to doubt Jamil’s desire to position himself as an advocate for yet another group.

Part of the backlash against Jamil has questioned the authenticity of her strangeness, a criticism that should not have a place in our community. But it is perfectly fair to question the assumption that ballroom needs her or someone else to serve as a “window” for newcomers. General public has been offered many other mediated ‘windows in’ in recent decades; when are we ready to let the community speak for themselves?

Public figures, including transactress and experienced housemother Trace Lysette and singer Michelle Visage, who is also part of the jury panel Drag Race of the RuPaul, were among those who called out HBO immediately after the first announcement, before Jamil came out, for his casting decisions. After Jamil did this, Lysette tweeted: “By being queer you don’t become ballroom. Being a number of marginalized identities does not make you ballroom. The only thing that makes you a ballroom is when you really get rid of it. And most of us who come from it looked up when we had no one else. “

“Meanwhile, a ballroom parent who remains nameless is still fighting for a production credit to put together the structure of the show, categories, etc.,” Lysette added later. “(A) and Jameela is the executive producer, along with two cis white boys who produced queer eye.”

This, perhaps more than anything else, forms the core of the Legendary controversy. Those who have been part of the ballroom culture from the start are by no means strangers to the ways in which the mainstream can appropriate and elevate its favorite parts of a subculture, while refusing to celebrate the real people who created it. That is even a central theme in the PX-inspired FX series Pose by Steven Canals. At the moment there is really no reason to launch a ballroom show in which several jurors have no experience with the culture. Jamil himself is not the problem; the real problem is the assumption that the show needs someone like her to legitimize it in the first place.

