Jameela Jamil comes out as a stranger after recoil about role on vogue contest show

Jameela Jamil has come out in response to the recoil after being cast at the new HBO Max competition show contest, “Legendary.”

In a long message on the Notes app posted on Twitter with the title “Twitter is cheeky,” Jamil (33) began: “This is why I never officially came as a queer.”

“I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago because it is not easy to be accepted within the South Asian community, and I have always said frankly whether it was ever asked honestly on Twitter “

“But,” she continued, “I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, about something that caused me much confusion, anxiety, and anxiety when I was a kid. I didn’t come out open up a family with * someone. It is also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially if you are already a brown woman in her thirties. “

Jamil then announces that she is taking a break from Twitter and writes: “I don’t want to read nasty comments rejecting this. You can keep your thoughts.”

Jamil commented on the specific criticism she was faced with when her role on “Legendary” was announced, and continues: “I know that without queer I do not qualify as a ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring this show … Sometimes more powerful people are needed to get a show off the ground so that we can raise marginalized stars that deserve attention and give them a chance to give. “

Jamil cites “my 11 years of hosting experience, being completely impartial … and being a long-time ally with the LGBTQ community” as her qualifications for her inclusion in the show, adding that she is “a newcomer to the ballroom (as many of the public will) and therefore a window for people who are just now discovering it. “

“To the press,” concludes her note, “I really don’t want to talk about it. Let’s focus on the show participants until it’s out.”

Initially, much of the slack focused on Jamil’s supposed role as MC of the show, who insisted that she in turn did not blame Deadline – who initially reported the news – and HBO.

“Transparent” star Trace Lysette weighed on the broader problem and wrote, “I applied for this gig. As the mother of a home for nearly a decade, it’s kind of astonishing when ppl get connected without connecting to our culture. This is not a shadow towards Jameela, I love everything she stands for. I question the decision makers. “

Per Jamil ‘Legendary’ starts shooting on Friday.

