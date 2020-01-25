Jamal Khashoggi doc 'The Dissident' lands in Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah – A searing documentary about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khassoggi made her expected debut at the Sundance Film Festival, revealing a detailed investigation of the Saudi Arabian regime and the companies and governments that do business with him.

Bryan Fogel’s “The Dissident” was one of the best-known documentaries at the Park City Festival and made headlines before the premiere on Friday. The film is the first that Fogel has made since he won the Oscar for “Ikarus” about Russian doping at the Olympic Games. It shows the explosive conclusion of United Nations human rights researchers that Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked by a malicious file he sent, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account.

Hillary Clinton and Alec Baldwin attended the premiere of “The Dissident”, as did Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Khashoggi. When Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, he wanted to collect documents for her marriage. The Crown Prince ordered the murder, the CIA said. Mohammed, who initially denied that Saudi Arabia was behind Khashoggi’s murder, eventually admitted that he was committed by the Saudi government, but claimed that this was not due to his orders.

In an interview after the premiere, Fogel said he hoped “The Dissident”, who dramatically detailed the conspiracy to kill Khashoggi and analyzed Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on freedom of speech, would force an international reassessment of the Middle East country. The film’s credits include a list of companies doing business with Saudi Arabia.

“I hope that this film will cause other countries, their government, and business leaders to rethink their relationship with Saudi Arabia until they reform,” said Fogel. “With so much money, when people sit in prisons to tweet, when women are arrested and tortured for driving, it is very difficult to look away.”

“The Dissident” was greeted with loud standing ovations and instant applause. Variety called it “an insightful thriller of corruption, cover-up and real courage”.

Independently funded by the Human Rights Foundation, “The Dissident” is available from Sundance, the top film market for documentaries. After the premiere, Fogel spoke on stage and asked the distributors not to be deterred by Saudi Arabia and to give the film a worldwide release. “In my dream of dreams, traders will prevail against Saudi Arabia,” said Fogel.

Media companies have previously surrendered to Saudi pressure. Netflix, which distributed Fogels “Icarus”, removed an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act” last year, which dealt with the killing of Khashoggi after a Saudi complaint. Fogel said he would be happy if every studio picked up the film, including Netflix, HBO, and Bezo’s own Amazon. After the murder, relations between the Amazon and Saudi Arabia cooled considerably.

Fogel said of the Amazon opportunity: “I hope so. I am open to anyone with a strong distribution worldwide who takes this film seriously. ”

The premiere of “The Dissident” was particularly emotional for Cengiz. Since Khashoggi’s death, she has had a public role and is pushing for justice for her former fiance.

“I’m happy because this film will keep the story alive,” said Cengiz in a separate interview. “This film helped me to continue this struggle as a person, as a woman, as a victim.”

The Guardian reported on Friday that U.S. officials believed Saudi Arabia had previously attempted to monitor Cengiz overseas.

“Nobody knows who is safe because they killed Jamal at the consulate, the best security location in the world,” said Cengiz. “So I don’t know if I’m safe when I’m at home.”

The Dissident includes extensive interviews with Turkish officials who uncovered the murder, as well as the story of Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi activist who lives in Montreal under asylum after he fled the country to start a web series that criticizes the Saudi regime.

In the film, Abdulaziz says that he believes Khassoggi’s relationship with him led directly to his murder. Abdulaziz’s phone has also been hacked, the film claims, using the powerful Pegasus spyware program, which is believed to attack Bezos.

For Fogel, exposing such revelations has given Khassoggi’s death more meaning.

“There is so much pain in this story, but there is a lot of strength behind it,” said Fogel. “See what his murder, terrible as it was, helped clarify other human rights violations, shed light on what the Saudis were doing to suppress freedom of expression. I hope if Jamal looked down he would be very proud to see that he didn’t die for nothing. ”

___

Associated Press Ryan Pearson contributed to this report.

