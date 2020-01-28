Jamal Crawford, fans call NBA to change logo for Kobe Bryant

Thousands of basketball fans have asked the NBA to change its logo to celebrate the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, according to CNN.

What is going on: Fans signed an online petition to have the NBA change its logo. The creator, Nick M, shared the petition on Change.org.

Nick M wrote : “With the untimely and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in order to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo.”

: “With the untimely and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in order to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo.” Nick M said he hopes “our dream comes true and that we can see Kobe Bryant engraved in the NBA logo.”

said he hopes “our dream comes true and that we can see Kobe Bryant engraved in the NBA logo.” The petition has more than 960,000 signatures.

Current: The current logo includes Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West.

The logo has not changed since 1971. However, a small font change occurred in 2017.

What they say: Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg supports the switch.

“Jerry West has already stated that he wants it not to be him. So why not pass the torch to another great Lakers? I can’t imagine that such a decision would not have his backing. “It’s not like the logo has to necessarily represent the greatest player the game has ever seen, as Michael Jordan and LeBron James have been playing since the day of West.”

“It is however supposed to be synonymous with play. And all over the world, when someone makes a bucket, there is a name that is proclaimed. Kobe! “

Former NBA sixth man of the year Jamal Crawford also called for change.

Kobe must be the new NBA logo …..

