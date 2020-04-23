Jalopnik will host a virtual car show night on Friday and there will be a special guest

My partner Jason Torchinsky and I started Jalopnik Virtual Car Trivia Night because you stay home for yourself and not busy with car enthusiasts. Hanging out with 65 other car fans, drinking alcohol and failing to answer the absurdly dark questions? That doesn’t happen. At all. That’s why you have to join us tomorrow at 8.30pm There will be a special guest.

Download the Zoom app, and follow the instructions below to stay with a bunch of Jalops from around the world, including Jason, me, and our special guest, Christopher C. Boznos, the world’s first miniature golf historian. America. And no, I’m not kidding; there will be questions about minigolf car tie-ins, and I don’t even know how they might work, but that’s what happens when you partner with Jason Torchinsky on a trivia night. Things are weird.

Don’t worry about studying; it is useless.

Night Jalopnik Company

Date: Friday, April 24, 2020 8: 30-10: 30 p.m. ET on Zoom (download here)

on Zoom (download here) Night Trivia will be limited to the first 95 people who email me ì à david.tracy@jalopnik.com with the subject line: “Night Trivia.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account.

ì à with the subject line: “Night Trivia.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account. I will update this post when all 95 places are available.

I will send participants an answer card, which they can print out or complete on a computer. (Participants can write only answers on a scratch card or a word doc).

I will send a link to the Zoom meeting at 20:25.

There will be five rounds of 8 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the beginning of the session. Expect a lot to be dark and obscure, even if they won’t be all that difficult.

At the end of each turn, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adjusting their points. The one who receives the most points gets … no prize. At least he considers a mention of Jalopnik an award.

Feel free to drink a meal. This is going to be a random appointment of car enthusiasts to answer any fun car questions Jason and I come.

