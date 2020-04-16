Jalopnik hosted another car virtual car TOMORROW Night So Get Ready for a Little Fun

There is now a lot of general misery and melancholy in this world, but we cannot let our love for the automobile be canceled. That’s why my colleague Jason Torchinsky and I will be hosting Jalopnik Virtual Car Trivia Night on Friday to remember all two things: 1) Why you love cars 2) How much you love them, you don’t know about them. That’s right, Torch and I will put out the fire this week. I was particularly worried about Jason, since fire is literally what a torch is meant to do.

For a few hours a week, Jason and I have the pleasure of staying with practically readers from around the world. Last week, we met people from Australia and Indonesia, the last of whom took us on a tour of their fleet halfway around the world. Who knows what we’ll see this week? Here is the beauty of this trivia night; we can escape all that crap about dealing, and just be with other car lovers.

This will be all going to Zoom this Friday at 8:30 P.M. ET. Last week, former Jalopnik great Kristen Lee was our guest; she was great, as always. I’ll try to find another Jalopnik guest for tomorrow. We will be limited to 95 participants, which we will take in teams of four or five. Here’s what you need to know to register:

Night Jalopnik Company

Date: Friday, April 17, 2020 8: 30-10: 30 P.M. ET on Zoom (download here)

on Zoom (download here) Trivia night will be limited to the first 95 people to email me go to david.tracy@jalopnik.com with subject line: “Night Trivia”. Use the email linked to your Zoom account.

go to with subject line: “Night Trivia”. Use the email linked to your Zoom account. I will update this post as soon as the 95 places are done.

I will send participants a response card, which they can print or complete on a computer. (Participants can only write answers on a scratch card or word doc).

I will send a link to the Zoom meeting at 8:25 P.M.

There will be five rounds of 8 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the beginning of the session. He looks forward to being light and dark, although it will not be all that difficult.

At the end of each time, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adding their points. Whoever gets the most points gets … no prize. Unless you consider a mention on Jalopnik an award.

Feel free to drink a meal. This is going to be a random appointment of car enthusiasts to answer any funny car Jason questions and come.

