Jakob Poeltl and four other goals for the trading period for Utah Jazz

ZOUTSTAD – Trading season is coming.

NBA teams have until 3 p.m. on Thursday. ET to complete any transactions.

The Utah Jazz has made many offseason movements and has stimulated their bank with the addition of Jordan Clarkson in an early December trade, but there are still movements that can and should be made.

With the recent losing four games in the minds of many, there is clearly a concern when it comes to Jazz, which can be the difference between a play-off team and a real contender.

While finding a more threatening backup center would be great and give the Jazz relief to fully rely on Tony Bradley or Ed Davis, there remains a problem when Jazz plays against a five-fold team that pulls them out of the basket and Rudy forces Gobert to play in space.

To solve that problem, here are five players who may be able to help:

Markieff Morris – Detroit Pistons

In my opinion, getting Morris would be a big step with little risk and a lot of reward for the Jazz. He has a very friendly $ 3.2 million contract with a player option for next season at $ 3.3 million. It is said that Detroit is shopping for Morris picks and may be lured by the 2021 second-rounder that has the Jazz available, but may also be supported by some young project-type players. Morris played well without Blake Griffin. Yes, he is a natural force ahead, but that could be the answer for Jazz. Morris can be used to play a few spare minutes behind Gobert, especially in a small ball line-up, shooting 39% from three this season.

Jakob Poeltl – San Antonio Spurs

This is not an exchange that would solve the Jazz problem against space teams, shooting teams, but Poeltl is a usable big man who could be very valuable behind Gobert. Obtaining Poeltl would not be a long-term solution, since after this season his current $ 3.75 million price tag is likely to rise dramatically in the off season, after placing an impressive 36 and only 24 years old is. Although there would still be a distance problem after acquiring Poeltl, his cheap contract would still leave the window open for the Jazz to make a new move for another piece.

Dario Saric – Phoenix Suns

Saric, also with a contract of less than $ 4 million, is someone who, despite numbers that are not incredibly impressive, is highly regarded in NBA circles as a reliable player who could add important minutes during the play-offs. Celtics coach Brad Stevens is one of many who has ever said that Saric is underestimated and someone is hard to play against. He has previously played five minutes in his career and with Phoenix having to make a number of front-court decisions, he could be a piece that they seem to be moving.

Frank Kaminsky – Phoenix Suns

Like I said, Phoenix has an abundant half of attack that they have to make decisions about. With a two-year contract of $ 9.7 ($ 4.6 this season), Kaminsky gets a higher price tag than the aforementioned names, but he is probably the most reliable floor-spacer on this list. Although the Suns may not want to take back Ed Davis’s contract, the Suns could be a team that would sign a multi-team deal to get what they want while sending multiple pieces.

Chris Boucher – Toronto Raptors

The Athletic’s Blake Murphy wrote this week that Toronto “doesn’t seem particularly comfortable with Boucher as the center in heavy minutes.” That may be the case for the Raptors, but Boucher has played well in his minutes for the reigning champions and he is doing it on a competition minimum contract. His numbers per 36 are incredibly impressive 17.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 points. He is not a threat from outside, but he is a center that is willing to shoot from the deepest and that is known to take a few down. It is not clear whether Boucher is even available, but Toronto is a team that is known to take calls, regardless of the situation.