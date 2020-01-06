Jai Arrow signs a four-year contract with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Loading...

The titans are sticking to an early release for Arrow and are reportedly looking forward to the idea of ​​a transfer fee and player exchange. Richardson said it was a decision “the Gold Coast must make”.

After Mitchell was given the Roosters’ leave on Monday morning when they returned to training, he reportedly wanted to conclude a one-year agreement with South Sydney for around $ 400,000 for 2020.

The initial salary is far from its initial offer price of $ 1 million per season, but the idea was to sign a longer-term contract at the end of the season if the Rabbitohs were able to lure players away from Redfern.

The Latrell Mitchell saga looks far from over when Souths Arrow is targeting for 2020. Photo credit: Getty Images

Richardson said the club’s main focus has now focused on securing Arrow as a much-needed replacement for Sam Burgess in 2020.

“Jai Arrow was exactly what we wanted to recruit,” he said. “I’m not worried about [Latrell] right now. Once we know what’s going on with [Arrow], we’ll make a decision based on.” what money we have left and what we can and cannot do. “

Mitchell’s future in Redfern seems even more uncertain when you look at the South’s 2020 lineup.

We have an abundance of backs, and they’re not just backs, they’re high-quality backs.

Shane Richardson

While Arrow’s signature was considered “critical” for the team’s striker, Richardson said he was satisfied with his current backline.

Rooster’s coach Trent Robinson said in November that he believed his center was looking for a club that would play him as a full-back.

“We have an abundance of backs, and they’re not just backs, they’re high-quality backs,” said Richardson.

Since the Roosters withdrew a two-year contract extension for 2021 and 2022 in late October, Mitchell has been in talks with Wests Tigers, North Queensland, the Titans, and the Rabbitohs about his future.

Although the Tigers withdrew their offer in November, they are still interested in securing Mitchell. And although the cowboys have committed Valentine Holmes to a six-year, multi-million dollar contract, they are still “in talks” with Mitchell.

“At the end of the day, he has to be happy. And he has to play soccer wherever he wants to play. Whether it is in the south or west or wherever I am, I don’t know. But everything I know is.” “I don’t think it is unfair for him to take the time to make a decision,” said Richardson.

Richardson said the reality of the situation was “much bigger” than just “putting Latrell in a Southern jersey” and that he hadn’t even hit the Roosters Center.

“Once the Arrow situation is over, we just sit down and take our time and think about what we need so we don’t waste the money and make sure we spend the money wisely.”

