Jade Tailor Interview about The Magicians Season 5

The wizards is shaking things up for the fifth season. After the death of Quentin (Jason Ralph) in the final of season four, the remaining characters will face new challenges as they tackle the loss of their dear friend and deal with the effects of magic back. Although many fans were angry about how the series dealt with the shocking death of Quentin last season, Jade Tailor, who plays Kady in the series, told POPSUGAR that the show will continue to explore the sadness of the characters in the upcoming episodes.

“We all deal with mourning differently and you really see each character dealing with (Quentin’s) loss in a different way,” Tailor said. “The dynamics (of the show) are therefore absolutely shifting. You see some people really desperate and others take that pain and use it forever. You see the characters really changing and growing in different ways that you might not expect. Some people do it is very loud and I think it will be just like the fans. I hope we respect it in a way that resonates with them because I know that they all really regret the loss of Quentin. I will be really powerful and I really hope they resonate with it. ”

Over the past few seasons, the stars have become one close-knit family, so it was very difficult to let Jason Ralph leave the show. “We love Jason and our characters loved Quentin. It was not an easy thing because it is a very family environment. We have known each other for six years and we have gone through the ringtone, both in the depths of work and personally. So him getting away was really heartbreaking, but in life that happens and we have to move on and learn and grow from it, we have done it all in a very beautiful way, stronger together in different ways and I hope it will work ”

“Having him away was really heartbreaking, but that happens in life.”

During the monster crisis last season, we saw Kady really possess her strength and stand up as a witch witch leader, something that Tailor would like to show more of this coming season. “We definitely see her take the lead and become part of the family in a different way,” she said. “We have seen her struggle through addiction and loss in various ways and she continues to deal with it. But I think that’s the thing that I really love is that regardless of what she’s going through, she’s really fighting for humanity and she’s fighting for those she loves despite her inner struggle and her inner demons. “

Kady’s desire to help others and be a better person is actually something that Tailor tells the most about her character. “I don’t think I am something like Kady, but at the same time there is a deep inner mechanism that I think is very similar, that is, I have had my own struggles in the past and I always have the best to to overcome and look at the positive and see how I can grow and evolve from it, and I have seen her doing so enormously in recent years, such as how deeply she cares for people, which is something that I really resonate with and we see that really come to light. I am excited for the next iteration of her journey and that she really has her strengths. I have found myself in her for the past six years and vice versa. ”

“The great thing about our show is that it shows how everyone can fight with mental health and addiction, but they are also beautiful, strong and powerful.”

Although Kady Tailor has inspired in her own life, she really hopes that the character helps fans, especially young women, embrace their complexity. “I hope (fans see that there are) a lot of complexity for all of us and not to fight it, but rather to embrace it in ourselves,” she said. “The great thing about our show is that it shows how anyone can fight with mental health and addiction, but they are also beautiful, strong, and powerful. That thing doesn’t determine who a woman is under certain circumstances. I hope she’s in again through Kady, to see how much she has struggled and how much she has experienced and knowing that she has been able to overcome I hope everyone will find their own inner strength and the ability to overcome any obstacles they might have also encounter. “